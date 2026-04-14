Addressing the needs of a new generation's viewing habits, Synamedia launches GO Shorts

AI-powered module turns existing catalogues into TikTok-style mobile feeds to reach mobile-first Gen Z audiences without abandoning existing subscribers

LONDON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading video software provider Synamedia today announced the launch of GO Shorts as part of its expanded Synamedia Go OTT platform, introducing an alternative approach for operators to engage mobile-first, Gen Z audiences whilst retaining existing subscribers.

An extension of the Synamedia Go platform, GO Shorts uses AI to transform an operator's existing content library into a personalised, mobile-first, short-form experience, without requiring new production workflows and without replacing any infrastructure already in place. AI identifies and surfaces clips tailored to each user's viewing behaviour, integrates third-party content, and enables fluid movement from short to long-form with a single tap. A proof of concept can be live in just days.

For operators pursuing a challenger brand strategy, for example launching a separate Gen Z-focused app alongside their flagship service, GO Shorts provides both the content engine and the audience engagement layer on a shared infrastructure. Using a single platform for different services allows operators to reduce complexity and costs.

Dr Tzvi Gerstl, EVP Media Technology at Synamedia, said: "The streamers who win with Gen Z won't be the ones who simply mimic the existing and tired lean-back experience or the ones who build something new from scratch. They'll be the ones who figure out how to make what they already have feel native to these audiences. GO Shorts does that and it does it in a timeframe that makes experimentation easy, not just theoretical."

He added, "Digital native, younger subscribers sign up, then leave. They watch on phones, not televisions. They navigate by scroll, not search. And increasingly, they spend more time on micro-drama platforms than on Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video as confirmed by recent Omdia analysis of US mobile viewing data. The conventional responses to this don't work. Pivoting entirely to a Gen Z experience risks alienating existing subscribers. Adding features at the margins doesn't go far enough. Building a separate platform is expensive and slow. GO Shorts offers a distinct, alternative approach."

With just a swipe, mobile users can move seamlessly from short-form to long-form content on a larger screen by using their phone app as a remote.

Synamedia Go is a modular SaaS OTT platform designed to simplify how operators build, launch and evolve their video services. It enables providers to incrementally launch new capabilities, experiences and revenue opportunities. With a layered set of modules – GO Core, GO Plus, GO Smart and GO Shorts – operators can easily add AI-powered capabilities, expand monetisation, and drive deeper audience engagement.

The foundational module, GO Core, delivers a next-level OTT service including content bundling and analytics for user experience and engagement. GO Plus adds viewer personalisation and support for multi-OpCo business models, while GO Smart adds AI-driven content enrichment, personalisation and conversational search. Then, as customers want to expand their offering to include short-form content and a mobile-first experience, they can add GO Shorts.

The Go platform is already deployed with customers including Mileto in Brazil, MTN's multi-market platforms across Africa; and Partner Communications in Israel.

Synamedia will demo GO Shorts for the first time at NAB Show 2026, booth W2851. Schedule a demo here.

Dr Tzvi Gerstl of Synamedia will speak today at Stream TV Europe: From Discovery to Engagement: Product Roadmaps for CTV Personalization. More details here.

About Synamedia:

We're trusted by service providers and content owners to deliver, enrich, and protect video and manage broadband services. The flexibility and agility of our cloud and SaaS products enable customers of all types and sizes to launch, monetise, and scale services at speed. Our award-winning portfolio includes advanced advertising, business analytics, broadband and streaming video platforms, anti-piracy solutions, and video network solutions for processing, distribution, and delivery. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds.

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SOURCE Synamedia