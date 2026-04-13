Synamedia disrupts broadcast station distribution with cloud-controlled edge playout, cutting costs and complexity by up to 80%

New version of Quortex PowerVu delivers a standards-based approach to satellite-to-IP transitions, eliminating the need for baseband workflows and complex infrastructure

LAS VEGAS and LONDON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading video solutions provider Synamedia today announced a new version of Quortex PowerVu that uses industry standards and edge processing to transform video distribution to broadcast stations via an IP‑native, software-based architecture. It reduces costs and operational complexity by up to 80% and enables resilient distribution, precise ad and promo control, and seamless localization at scale. The solution will make its debut at The 2026 NAB Show in booth W2851, April 18-22 in Las Vegas.

Quortex PowerVu enables U.S. broadcasters and their 200-250 affiliates to save millions of dollars a year by eliminating complex on-prem infrastructure, vendor lock-in, and high energy consumption. Instead, it gives national content owners end-to-end control of their distribution while empowering stations with simpler operations and greater autonomy to serve their local markets. With this dramatically streamlined workflow, Quortex PowerVu unlocks new monetization opportunities, including dynamic ad insertion.

Quortex PowerVu distributes national feeds to affiliates over a CDN. Each affiliate then creates fully customized linear services using only the content they need at the edge. This results in scalable localization, more flexibility to respond to breaking news or lineup changes, and higher system availability. Until now, stations had no option but to decode the incoming national program feed with station‑specific elements before encoding and distributing it across OTA and MVPD platforms.

A single cloud platform, Quortex PowerVu dynamically generates per station per channel schedules. It reduces costs and operational complexity by up to 80% by improving resilience and eliminating the need for multiple scheduling systems at each station. In most cases, the only on-site hardware requirement is a 1:1 Media Edge Gateway (MEG) that will cut CAPEX, energy, and maintenance costs.

"Broadcast stations have long relied on complex and costly infrastructure to process and distribute content," said Elke Hungenaert, Vice President of Product Management at Synamedia. "With this new version of Quortex PowerVu, we're replacing that model with IP delivery and edge playout—giving stations a simpler, more flexible way to operate while maintaining full control and resilience. We look forward to showing it this month at the biggest U.S. broadcasting event."

This new version builds on Synamedia's leadership in B2B video distribution, including Quortex PowerVu, MEG, Quortex Link, and ATSC 3.0 solutions. PowerVu currently supports a significant share of U.S. C-band satellite video distribution, delivering and securing linear TV services across satellite, IP, and hybrid networks.

At NAB, Kenelm Deen, Director of Solutions Management, B2B Distribution at Synamedia will speak to B2B video distribution strategies, a timely subject as the FCC considers C-band spectrum reallocation. Sessions include:

The Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) Conference: Beyond Boundaries: Hybrid Broadcast Distribution – Multipath Last-Mile Connectivity Across Satellite, Fiber, 5G and LEO paper on Sunday, April 19 at 11am PT. Managing the Complexity of a Global Media Operation: Lessons Learned from Transformation at Scale panel on Tuesday, April 21 at 12pm PT.

The Future of Satellite Replacement breakfast presentation at The Renaissance Hotel on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30am PT.

To schedule your NAB demo, visit HERE.

About Synamedia:

We're trusted by service providers and content owners to deliver, enrich, and protect video and manage broadband services. The flexibility and agility of our cloud and SaaS products enable customers of all types and sizes to launch, monetise, and scale services at speed. Our award-winning portfolio includes advanced advertising, business analytics, broadband and streaming video platforms, anti-piracy solutions, and video network solutions for processing, distribution, and delivery. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds.

LinkedIn: Synamedia

Press contact:

Noelle Rutolo

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SOURCE Synamedia