Synamedia augments video network portfolio with Telestream VOD workflow products

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia , the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced that it is augmenting its video network portfolio through a partnership with video on demand (VOD) workflow solutions vendor Telestream. The partnership builds on Synamedia's announcement of new products at IBC that are designed to simplify and optimize end-to-end video workflows. Synamedia will be showcasing its video network portfolio, among other solutions, in its booth #2311 at the SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo, October 1 – 3, 2019 in New Orleans.

This new partnership with Telestream demonstrates Synamedia's commitment to integrate best-in-class third-party products with its own solutions, giving customers the broadest range of solutions and services in the industry.

Synamedia will offer several VOD workflow products from Telestream's Vantage® media processing platform including Vantage Transcode Multiscreen, which automates multiscreen VOD workflows and speeds up the encoding process. Converting directly from a wide variety of source formats, it creates adaptive bitrate packages. This results in improved picture quality, reduced bit rates and lower CDN distribution costs. Synamedia is also offering Telestream Timed Text Flip for versatile subtitle and caption editing, Vantage Array for scalability and redundancy, and Vantage Analysis for workflow decision-making and design.

The Telestream Vantage products complement Synamedia's video network solutions such as Digital Content Manager (DCM). Synamedia's virtualized DCM supports linear TV broadcast and live streaming, and enables world-class live transcoding at multiple bit rates and in multiple formats.

Synamedia's video network portfolio helps customers minimize bandwidth requirements, streamline workflows and deliver high-quality video to any screen and on any network cost-effectively, reliably and securely. At IBC the firm unveiled a number of new solutions that increase the quality and cost effectiveness of live streaming, as well as new products that make more intelligent use of automation, virtualization and cloud, and smooth service providers' infrastructure transformation journey to IP.

"With the addition of Vantage we now offer customers the industry's broadest range of video network solutions, reaching across the entire value chain," said Julien Signes, senior vice president at Synamedia. "As a company we are committed to helping customers deliver fantastic quality video on every screen without breaking the bank. Telestream Vantage meets these criteria, making it a natural product fit."

"We share Synamedia's commitment to increasing picture quality at the lowest bit rates. We look forward to working together to offer a growing base of service providers a fantastic VOD transcoding solution as part of Synamedia's portfolio - one that will meet even the toughest of requirements," said Mark Wronski, Vice President of Corporate Transformation at Telestream.

About Synamedia

We're helping service and content providers around the world to deliver, protect and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. We do that with the world's most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. And we're trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters and media companies. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

