Synamedia Go unlocks value from platforms to boost subscriber loyalty

LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia today unveiled Synamedia Go, a modular suite of data-driven SaaS services that provide a frictionless way for pay-TV operators and OTT/D2C streaming providers to rapidly augment and create value from their technology platforms. Based on a flexible, 'add and go' architecture, each service is designed to achieve a significant return on investment with minimal effort. The first services out of the blocks are Go.Aggregate and Go.Experiment. Targeted at commercial, product and editorial teams, these new platform-agnostic offerings provide immediately actionable results supported by rapid experimentation, implementation and improvement to drive up engagement, loyalty and revenues.

Go.Aggregate removes the navigation headache faced by viewers as they switch between broadcast, catch-up and OTT content sources in a provider's ecosystem. It empowers providers to extract more value from their platform by unifying content from different services and presenting it to viewers in a simplified, curated and searchable way. With support for metadata aggregation, recommendations and federated search across multiple services and on any display, Go.Aggregate helps providers keep viewers on their platform, boosting satisfaction and reducing costly churn.

Go.Experiment offers business teams new tools to improve and accelerate their decision-making on pressing issues such as content spend, UI improvements, and live event promotions. Intuitive dashboards make it easy to segment viewers into sub-groups, and subsequently test elements of the subscriber experience, marketing campaigns or operational practices. For example, product owners can test UI designs on sample audiences in live environments and then apply selected changes more broadly, based on real-time insights.

Underpinning Synamedia Go is Synamedia's Cloud TV Application Platform (CTAP). CTAP uses open APIs to seamlessly integrate and connect Synamedia Go services to existing backend systems and third-party solutions and devices. Its incremental, simplified and accelerated integration model radically cuts the time to market for customers as they launch new features and services and reduces operational overheads compared to traditional siloed systems.

Nick Thexton, Synamedia CTO, said, "Synamedia Go makes it simple for video providers to turbocharge their existing platforms to work harder for them, all with minimal disruption. Our suite of add-on modular services helps them test, refine and introduce features, apps and services that solve real business pain points and that really resonate with viewers. The inspiration behind Synamedia Go is our desire to help customers continually reinvent themselves, meet their KPIs, and stay ahead of the competition in the rapidly evolving video landscape."

Providing a baseline for continuous innovation, Synamedia Go is centred on a microservices architecture and offers fully customized or out-of-the-box multi-tenant SaaS offerings hosted by Synamedia and running on AWS, removing the need for any engineering dependencies. The suite is both distribution technology and client software agnostic and is fully integrated with AndroidTV, RDK, AppleTV, iOS, WebOS and Tizen applications.

Part of Synamedia's broader set of cloud offerings, Synamedia Go complements the recently launched Synamedia Iris addressable advertising and Clarissa business insight services, as well as CSFEye for credential sharing and fraud prevention, and Synamedia EverGuard for piracy detection and protection.

About Synamedia

We're trusted by over 200 video service providers to deliver, protect and monetize video content in an increasingly IP world. Synamedia's flexible incremental architecture provides a rapid, friction-free way to add, build and deploy cloud-based video services. Our award-winning portfolio also includes intelligence-led anti-piracy, advanced advertising, business analytics, broadband, and video network solutions and services. Synamedia's technology is in 320 million active devices and protects $70 billion in revenue annually. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky .

