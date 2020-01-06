Synamedia Joins Pearl TV to Collaborate within the Phoenix Model Market Initiative

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CES® -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced it has entered a partnership with Pearl TV to join the Phoenix Model Market Initiative. This collaborative, single-market effort to plan for and implement a transition to next-generation over-the-air television broadcasting via an end-to-end model system will help foster industry consensus and drive ecosystem development. Synamedia will be showcasing its ATSC 3.0 solutions at CES 2020, January 7-10, Las Vegas.

The Phoenix Model Market Initiative is focused on confirming basic TV service parameters and performance, determining consumer appeal of next-generation high dynamic range video and immersive audio content, assessing TV application features and implementation requirements, testing interactive and addressable advertising functionality, determining consumer device and service appeal, and ensuring effective and efficient interoperability with multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) systems. Synamedia will provide encoding expertise and services – both developed internally with its video processing experts and through strategic partnerships with Triveni Digital and Dolby Laboratories. It will also build future ATSC 3.0 applications based on market needs.

"Synamedia has more than 30 years of industry experience delivering true end-to-end solutions, inclusive of and beyond encoding and transmissions. Not only does this make our portfolio unique, it also highlights the vast expertise and support our team can bring to game-changing initiatives like the Phoenix Model Market," said Dave Longaker, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Americas, Synamedia. "Our commitment to our customers and the industry as a whole is to create value, enable great customer experiences, and simplify complexity, all while reducing costs. This aligns nicely with the vision of what Pearl TV is driving in Phoenix. We are honored to join the group bringing it to market."

"The success of our test bed in Phoenix will be as successful as the commitment and expertise of the partners in our ecosystem," said Anne Schelle, managing director, Pearl TV. "Synamedia's expertise is distinctive in our industry due to their decades-long track record of enabling and securing TV. Examples of this is their relationships with MVPDs or even the millions of IRDs they have in the market. Their participation in Phoenix will certainly prove helpful to the larger goal of the Initiative. We're thrilled to have them on board."

Synamedia's video network portfolio comprises award-winning services and solutions that enable secure distribution, processing and delivery. This portfolio expanded at NAB 2019 when the company introduced solutions tailored to address ATSC 3.0 needs including offering more immersive viewing experiences, more personalization and more services. Synamedia's virtualized digital content manager (DCM) offers exceptional video services for broadcasters, including live transcoding to multiple bit rates and formats, scalable video functions, best-in-class video quality, and an intuitive user interface.

