Synamedia partners with Akamai to speed pirate take downs

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced that its security and watermarking solutions are now integrated with Akamai, the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, to protect customers' streaming OTT content.

Synamedia's solutions now detect and disrupt pirate streams in real time over the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform and redirect viewers to legitimate services. The integration of Synamedia's Streaming Piracy Disruption (SPD) managed service with Akamai's platform gives rights holders and content owners an added layer of anti-piracy enforcement and revenue protection.

Taking advantage of Synamedia's intelligence-first security approach, Synamedia EverGuard counter-piracy operations center, predicts which client devices will be used by pirates to leak content and determines the effectiveness of different actions, including quarantining agents and prosecution, to cause maximum pain. SPD uses resilient watermark injection and verification technologies as well as smart agents embedded in the headend and client devices to deliver the industry's most comprehensive end-to-end solution.

"When illegal streams are disrupted, particularly during live sports, viewers tend to give up on pirated streams and switch to legal services. Akamai's platform is used by many of our pay-TV and OTT customers and this integration will strengthen their ability to combat piracy at speed and scale," said Yael Fainaro, Senior Vice President, Security at Synamedia.

Amit Kasturia, Senior Manager of Media Product Management at Akamai commented, "Our scalable and secure edge watermarking integrations are intended to help customers identify pirates' attempts to capture content and minimize illegal distribution. The seamless integration of Synamedia's intelligence-led security solutions with our platform can offer customers a quicker way of shutting down illegal streams, which is critical for the success of streaming rights for live sports."

Synamedia is now a member of Akamai's Media Technology Partner program. The program is designed to foster interoperability, and referral agreements between Akamai and best-of-breed third-party solutions providers to give customers a range of options in selecting workflow components that work seamlessly with Akamai solutions deployed on the Akamai platform.

Synamedia has 30+ years' experience in video security solutions, and developed the longest unhacked solution on the market. Since its inception, Synamedia's operational security team has brought many criminals to the attention of law enforcement officials. Synamedia protects approximately $70 billion in operator revenues every year.

Registered CES attendees can visit Synamedia's virtual CES booth here to see how the company helps service and content providers to deliver, protect and monetize video content and speak with a Synamedia representative to learn more.

About Synamedia

We're helping service and content providers around the world to deliver, protect and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. We do that with the world's most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. Our portfolio features award-winning video network services, best-in-class anti-piracy solutions and intelligence, and video platforms with fully integrated capabilities including cloud DVR and advanced advertising. And we're trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters and media companies. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

