Synamedia to debut industry's most comprehensive software-centric Converged Headend solution at ANGA COM

LONDON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGA COM (Hall 7 Stand E11) -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, will debut its software-based Converged Headend solution at ANGA COM. A cornerstone of Synamedia's strategy to help pay-TV providers transition painlessly to an all-IP world at their own pace, Converged Headend brings together multiple broadcast and broadband workflows to deliver broadcast-quality video quality to any screen.

The industry's most comprehensive software-centric video processing platform, Synamedia Converged Headend reduces customers' operational complexity and capital investment and minimizes risk. It helps service providers retain and grow their subscriber base by supporting existing services and accelerating the time to market for new channels and services. This opens up opportunities to explore new countries and markets, test existing ones, trial new services and applications, and modify or stop them without punitive capital losses.

Converged Headend incorporates everything pay-TV providers need to migrate to software-based services and offers the flexibility of being deployed on premise, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. This flexibility lets service providers drive cost efficiencies by making intelligent use of the cloud and finding the optimal balance between OPEX and CAPEX. It also features the industry's broadest functionality in a single solution including: acquisition and multiplexing, encoding, transcoding, ad insertion, packaging, content protection, origin services and reliable IP transport.

The solution also supports Adaptive Bit Rate (ABR) for live streaming, helping operators to deliver a more immersive and consistent viewing experience across primary and mobile screens. This is particularly important for live streaming of sports events, which can suffer a 45 second delay compared with broadcast TV. At the ANGA COM booth, Synamedia will show a demo featuring low latency, synchronized delivery across all screens.

"Helping customers to innovate faster and gain a competitive edge as they move to IP, while protecting existing investments, goes to the heart of what we do. Our software-centric Converged Headend solution is a great example of this in action. By removing the need for pay-TV operators to juggle separate broadcast and broadband workflows and giving them the virtual keys to a brilliant new world of software innovation, they can launch new services faster to boost subscriber numbers and revenues," said Julien Signes, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Video Processing at Synamedia.

Further ANGA COM demos

Another important element in Synamedia's infrastructure transformation toolkit to be showcased at ANGA COM is its cost-effective Content Delivery Network (CDN) solution. This scales to stream terabits per second (Tbps) of live, on-demand, time-shifted and cloud DVR ABR video at high bandwidth and with low latency for a high-quality viewing experience on managed and unmanaged devices.

Synamedia will also highlight its recently announced Virtual Digital Content Manager (vDCM) with Smart Rate Control and Automation. The demo will show vDCM delivering ultra-high definition (UHD) with High Dynamic Range and transforming channels on any network to fit any screen for a broadcast-equivalent viewing experience.

The firm will also reassert its commitment to RDK with a demo of Vodafone Germany's GigaTV hybrid broadcast/IP service deployed on a set-top box running RDK software and powered by Synamedia's cloud-based Infinite platform.

Complementing the video processing focus at the show, Synamedia will showcase its latest anti-piracy solutions and services including the VideoGuard Streaming Piracy Disruption managed service, which prevents pirates from decimating operator revenues. Combining cutting-edge forensic watermarking and anti-piracy automation tools with the wealth of expertise residing in Synamedia's global Operational Security team, VideoGuard Streaming Piracy Disruption rapidly detects and locates pirate streams, identifies the pirate source among subscribers, and disrupts it in real time. By making illegal streams too frustrating to watch, consumer demand for pirated services falls away.

There will also be an opportunity to see a demo of the award-winning Credentials Sharing Insight, which helps service providers combat casual account sharing and turn it into a revenue-generating opportunity. It also detects large-scale credentials fraud by organised criminals.

About Synamedia

We're helping service providers around the world to deliver, protect, and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. We do that with the world's most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. And we're trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters, and media companies.

Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

Twitter: @SynamediaVideo

LinkedIn: Synamedia

For press and analyst queries, please contact:

Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications for Synamedia

tsheehy@Breakawaycom.com

212.616.6003

SOURCE Synamedia