Synamedia Unveils International Partnership with World Wide Technology

ATLANTA and ST. LOUIS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced that it has entered into an international strategic partnership with technology and supply chain service provider World Wide Technology (WWT).

The companies are joining forces for sales and delivery management, and this mutually beneficial partnership will provide Synamedia's best-in-class video products and solutions to WWT's customers while helping to strengthen Synamedia's reach across regions. WWT's network augments the distribution of Synamedia's products to satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters, and media companies around the world, a key step for Synamedia as it continues to expand its partner program with the best-of-breed technologies and services to help its customers excel.

"We're thrilled to be joining Synamedia's partner program because it enables us to offer more, quality video services to our valued customers," said Brent Massey, Area Vice President, GSP MSO and Media, WWT. "The businesses who trust both Synamedia and WWT have very diverse needs, from video software to storage and we are committed to delivering the right answers for them. Making Synamedia's best-in-class video solutions such as those for live OTT, ATSC 3.0, Content Delivery Networks and more available to customers via our single source of delivery management aligns well with both companies' goal to provide the best customer experience."

"Through our partnership with WWT, our customers will benefit from the great service, system integration, and logistics management capabilities WWT has built its brand on," said Dave Longaker, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Synamedia. "Leveraging WWT's international reach and their strong technical expertise and experience with our award-winning portfolio, our partner program and work together will be focused both on reaching new customers as well as strengthening our relationships with existing customers by providing an expanded set of solutions and services."

Synamedia offers exceptional video services for linear pay TV broadcast and OTT streaming, which help to deliver on the company's mission to transform the way the world is entertained and informed. WWT provides digital strategy, innovative technology and supply chain solutions aimed to deliver business and technology outcomes. Through this new partnership, Synamedia and WWT are furthering their commitment to providing the best viewing experiences for consumers.

About Synamedia

We're helping service and content providers around the world to deliver, protect and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. Our video network business unit boasts a portfolio designed to ratchet up the quality and cost effectiveness of live streaming, featuring award winning services such as our virtualized Digital Content Manager and ATSC 3.0 solutions. Synamedia is trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters and media companies. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a technology solution provider with more than $11 billion in annual revenue that provides digital strategy, innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe. While most companies talk about delivering business and technology outcomes, WWT does it. Based in St. Louis, WWT employs more than 5,000 people and operates over 2 million square feet of warehousing, distribution and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world. For more information about World Wide Technology, visit www.wwt.com.

