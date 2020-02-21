Synapse Receives Gold And Bronze In 2019 PM360 Pharma Choice Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synapse Medical Communications (Synapse), a leader in analytics-driven commercialization solutions, announced that its "AZOncologyID" website has been named the Gold winner of the 2019 PM360 Pharma Choice Awards, in the Professional Website category, and its "BiomARker Experience Augmented Reality" application has been named the Bronze winner in the Application category.

Synapse developed the Gold Award-winning website AZOncologyID.com to deliver solutions for the common problems oncologists face that can delay or completely derail the biomarker testing process. Combining extensive research and expert insights around relevant biomarkers for a variety of tumor types, AZOncologyID has been an overwhelming success, as evidenced by the almost 30,000 visitors to the site since its launch, elevating it to become one of the top 5 most visited AstraZeneca websites.

"Due to segmentation of knowledge across sources, many HCPs find it difficult to keep track of current best practices and crucial information for the treatment of cancer," said Synapse EVP of Account Services, Stephanie Jenkins. "AZOncologyID helps physicians stay up-to-date to ensure that patients are receiving the best possible treatments."

Winning the Bronze Award, the "BiomARker Experience Augmented Reality" was developed for AstraZeneca Oncology to guide physicians through the biomarker testing journey and highlight solutions to common testing obstacles. The application was featured at 6 professional congresses, engaging thousands of healthcare professionals and facilitating self-guided interactions.

"Precision medicine is a powerful tool in the fight against cancer, but full utilization can be stymied by delayed, incomplete, or inaccurate biomarker testing," said Synapse EVP of Account Services, Stephanie Jenkins. "To encourage physicians to optimize the biomarker testing process, and ultimately allow more patients to receive the best treatment possible, we created an engagement that uses augmented reality to review the biomarker testing journey for different tumor types and provide actionable insights in a unique, interactive manner."

Since 2009, the PM360 Pharma Choice awards has served as the only industry awards to recognize outstanding achievement and creativity in healthcare marketing by allowing the industry as a whole to choose the winners. All submissions are placed online where anyone in the industry can vote for their favorites based on content, format, imagination, influence on the industry, and overall quality. More than 7,000 votes total were cast to decide this year's winners

"By giving the power of the vote to choose the winners to the healthcare industry as a whole, we are allowing every person who has dedicated their career to developing great healthcare creative to decide what great healthcare creative truly looked like in 2019," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "In the end, that means all of this year's winners were able to capture the attention and admiration of a majority of their peers, which is a worthy achievement in and of itself."

The winning work is featured in the January/February 2020 issue of PM360 and can be viewed online at www.pm360online.com/2019-pm360-pharma-choice-award-winners.

Synapse is a leading analytics-driven medical communications and commercialization solutions provider that integrates data science with medical expertise, creative vision, strategic insights, and digital execution to maximize the clinical and commercial potential of our clients' brands at all stages of product development—from prelaunch through launch and beyond. Visit Synapse online at: https://www.synapseny.com/

