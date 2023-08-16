Synaptic Aviation Wins U.S. Air Force Contract

Synaptic Aviation, an AI-powered technology company, wins United States Air Force contract.

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaptic Aviation announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Direct-to-Phase II contract focused on utilizing Synaptic Aviation's AI technology to address the most pressing challenges of the Department of the Air Force (DAF). Synaptic Aviation will deploy its highly accurate, enterprise-grade AI software solution in a test environment to enable the DAF to monitor and improve upon its operational safety procedures.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. More than 1000 projects/proposals were submitted for evaluation and less than 10% were selected for the recent Phase II round. Synaptic Aviation was selected for its disruptive approach to mitigating operational safety risks by providing its innovative AI software models which will in turn strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"We are honored to collaborate with the United States Air Force to deliver advanced AI-based aviation technology that will bring increased efficiency and safety to the operations supporting our national security."

Juan Gomez, CEO, Synaptic Aviation

About Synaptic Aviation

Synaptic Aviation, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is an AI software company trusted by customers in the aviation sector worldwide. Synaptic Aviation's accurate, scalable, and proprietary AI-powered software utilizes computer vision to capture real-time information about its customers' operations. Synaptic Aviation's software solutions increase operational visibility and detect risks, enabling customers to elevate safety standards, improve compliance and significantly increase operational efficiency. Learn more at www.synapticaviation.com.

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

The AFRL is the sole organization leading the planning and execution of U.S. Air Force & U.S. Space Force science and technology programs. The AFRL orchestrates a world-wide government, industry and academia coalition in the discovery, development and delivery of a wide range of revolutionary technology. The AFRL provides leading-edge warfighting capabilities keeping air, space and cyberspace forces the world's best. The AFRL employs 10,800 military, civilian and contractor personnel at 17 research sites, executing an annual $4B budget. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

AFWERX is the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within AFRL. AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 215 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites, executing an annual $1.4B budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,671 contracts worth more than $2B to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

Disclaimer

The views expressed herein are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

