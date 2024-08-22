Synapticure and Pearl Health Partner to Provide Specialized Neurologists and Personalized Patient and Caregiver Support to Medicare Patients with Dementia

Synapticure, a Leader in Neurodegenerative Virtual Care, Offers Transformational Patient and Caregiver Support through Access to Specialized Neurologists, Cutting-Edge Medical Treatment and Trials and Personalized, Wraparound Support

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synapticure, a leading telemedicine company focused on improving the lives of people and caregivers living with neurodegenerative diseases and Pearl Health, a leading technology company focused on physician enablement in value-based care, today announced a partnership with the goal to benefit dementia patients and their families through the CMS GUIDE (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience) program.

Launched in July, the CMS GUIDE program fully covers online visits with top Synapticure neurologists and provides approximately 80 hours of respite care services from skilled providers to relieve caregivers at no additional cost. Through this partnership, Pearl Health primary care providers across the country may refer Medicare patients to Synapticure as a part of a proactive, value-based approach to care.

"Synapticure's partnership with Pearl Health through the GUIDE program democratizes access to high-quality dementia care including specialized neurologists, behavioral health, and comprehensive caregiver support within a week of consultation," said Sandra Abrevaya, caregiver and CEO of Synapticure. "This approach ensures patients receive top-quality care from home."

The Pearl Health-Synapticure partnership is designed with the goal of improving quality of life, reduce strain on unpaid caregivers, and enable people living with dementia to remain safely in their homes and communities.

"Pearl Health's partnership with Synapticure further supports our primary care providers in delivering the right care at the right time," said Dr. Cameron Berg, EVP Clinical Strategy and Pearl Health. "The organizations share a commitment to improving quality of life as well as the highest standards of clinical, technical, and operational aptitude."

Dementia currently impacts over 6.7 million Americans, and this number is expected to rise to 14 million by 2060. Individuals with dementia often manage multiple chronic conditions and encounter fragmented care, which leads to frequent hospitalizations and emergency room visits. These patients may also exhibit behavioral health symptoms and require continuous, around-the-clock care. The burden of managing these complexities falls heavily on caregivers, who face significant mental, physical, emotional, and financial challenges.

About Synapticure

As a patient and caregiver-founded company, Synapticure provides instant access to expert neurologists, cutting-edge treatments and trials, and wraparound care coordination and behavioral health support in all 50 states through a virtual care platform. Partnering with providers and health plans, including CMS' new GUIDE dementia care model, Synapticure is dedicated to transforming the lives of millions of individuals and their families living with neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and ALS.

Learn more at synapticure.com

About Pearl Health

Pearl Health is powering the future of healthcare. Led by provider enablement, risk-bearing, and technology experts, Pearl offers software and services that help providers reimagine how they visualize, understand, and care for their patients. Pearl supports primary care organizations and providers in their transition to value-based care and surfaces data and insights that help them deliver better, more proactive care, decrease total cost of care across patient panels, and optimize performance in risk-bearing models like Medicare's ACO REACH. Since its founding in 2020, Pearl has raised approximately $100M in funding from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Viking Global Investors, AlleyCorp and SV Angel, and has grown to serve providers across the United States.

Learn more at www.pearlhealth.com.

Media Contact:

Synapticure

Winona Koldyke

Marketing Lead, Synapticure

708-630-1534

[email protected]

Pearl Health

Madison Klein

Head of Marketing, Pearl Health

562-310-6219

[email protected]

SOURCE Synapticure