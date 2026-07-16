Synapticure Launches Groundbreaking Ataxia Care Program, Expanding Access to Specialized Neurology Nationwide

Virtual-first, multidisciplinary care model delivers care for adults living with ataxias, connecting them to expert neurologist options nationwide.

CHICAGO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synapticure, a leading virtual care company dedicated to improving access and outcomes for patients and caregivers living with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the launch of a virtual ataxia care program. This program can help to provide timely access to specialized care for adults living with ataxias — a group of neurological conditions characterized by progressive loss of coordination, balance, and motor function. Synapticure partnered with Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) to support disease education and awareness efforts of this resource, helping to address a critical gap in access to care for the ataxia community. Biogen is not involved in developing, administering, or responsible for the Synapticure healthcare services, clinical considerations, or patient care. Adults with ataxias can receive specialized neurological care from Synapticure's care team or be co-managed alongside their existing care team.

With this expansion, Synapticure adds to its comprehensive virtual platform for neurodegenerative care in the United States, now extending its reach to serve individuals living with ataxias across the country.

"For people living with ataxias and their families, accessing expert neurological care is often a years-long struggle," said Sandra Abrevaya, CEO and Co-Founder of Synapticure. "Synapticure was built to change that dynamic — to expand access to specialized neurological expertise directly to patients where they live, and to make personalized, proactive care the standard rather than the exception. We are proud to now open our doors to the ataxia community."

Ataxias affect tens of thousands of people in the United States1. With a growing landscape of disease-modifying research, the need for informed, ataxia-knowledgeable care has never been greater.

"Highly specialized ataxia care and expertise can be difficult to find locally, posing a significant challenge for individuals and families," said Kristen Fortino, Head of the U.S. Rare Disease Franchise at Biogen. "Our commitment to people living with rare neurological diseases, including the broader ataxia community, extends beyond treatment. We are dedicated to providing meaningful support every step of the care journey including supporting greater awareness of available care resources."

Synapticure's ataxia care program will be led by Dr. Elizabeth Ferluga, MD, Director of Movement Disorders at Synapticure, who brings deep clinical expertise in movement disorders and a longstanding commitment to rare neurological conditions. Dr. Ferluga and the Synapticure clinical team can provide patients with access to specialized evaluations, genetic counseling, and comprehensive longitudinal care — all delivered virtually by Synapticure's independent healthcare providers.

"Patients with ataxias are a community that has been underserved by the traditional healthcare system for far too long," said Dr. Elizabeth Ferluga, MD, Director of Movement Disorders at Synapticure. "The Synapticure model is transformative for this population — we can meet patients where they are, perform a thorough evaluation, help them understand their diagnosis and what it means for them and their families, provide information about potential clinical trials, and be a consistent, knowledgeable partner in their care over time. I am incredibly excited to bring this level of support to the ataxia community."

Synapticure's ataxia care program can provide patients with:

Virtual medical evaluations with independent neurologists trained in movement disorders, including ataxias

At-home genetic testing, where appropriate, including pre and post-test counseling by Synapticure's certified genetic counselors

Coordinated evaluation of acquired causes of ataxias including comprehensive laboratory testing, brain imaging, and EMG/NCS as indicated

Review of current medications and discussion of evidence-based treatment options

Education about clinical trials studying ataxias and general guidance on how patients may explore participation

Coordination with physical, occupational, and speech therapists, as well as other members of a patient's care team as appropriate and with patient consent

Behavioral health support and caregiver resources to help families manage the full impact of receiving a neurological diagnosis

As with all conditions Synapticure providers can treat, Synapticure can serve as a patient's primary neurologist, where permitted or work in collaboration with other physicians on a patient's existing care team. The Synapticure model is designed to complement, not replace, any existing specialist relationships a patient may have. Synapticure operates independently and is solely responsible for its clinical services and patient care.

Patients living with ataxias anywhere in the United States can visit synapticure.com/with/ataxia or call (708) 630-1534 to schedule an intake appointment or learn more about Synapticure's services.

About Synapticure

Founded by Sandra Abrevaya, Brian Wallach, Peter Wallach, and Jason Langheier, Synapticure is a patient- and caregiver-founded virtual care provider offering access to expert neurologists, cutting-edge treatments and trials, wraparound care coordination, and behavioral health support in all 50 states. Partnering with providers and health plans, including CMS' GUIDE dementia care model, Synapticure is dedicated to transforming the lives of millions of individuals and their families living with neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, ALS, and now ataxias. For more information, visit www.synapticure.com.

Synapticure's medical group, CareND, is in-network with Medicare and various commercial insurance plans, with new payer agreements added regularly. Where CareND is not yet in-network, claims will be submitted as an out-of-network provider. The Synapticure billing team is committed to cost transparency, providing patients with a cost estimate prior to any visit. Patients without insurance or those who prefer to pay out of pocket will be informed of visit costs in advance. Coverage and out-of-pocket costs vary based on a patient's health plan and individual circumstances.

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References:

1. National Ataxia Foundation. What is Ataxia? Available at: https://www.ataxia.org/what-is-ataxia/. Last accessed: May 2026.

SOURCE Synapticure