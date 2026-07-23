Synaptiq Therapeutics Launches with Acquisition of Clinical-Stage SYN-001 Program

Company formed to advance SYN-001, an FDA-designated orphan and rare pediatric disease therapeutic candidate acquired from Nobias Therapeutics

Phase IIb trial planned to further evaluate SYN-001 for the treatment of neuropsychiatric symptoms associated with 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome (22q11DS)

AKUREYRI, Iceland and PHILADELPHIA, JULY 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A consortium of European and US-based investors and Nobias Therapeutics today announced the launch of Synaptiq Therapeutics, a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing SYN-001 for the treatment of neuropsychiatric symptoms associated with 22q11DS. With the acquisition of Nobias Therapeutics' lead asset, NB-001 (now SYN-001), Synaptiq brings together experienced investors, proven clinical development capabilities and operational expertise to advance SYN-001 through late-stage clinical development and toward potential regulatory approval. Patrick Dougherty has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Founding investors include Investcorp-backed Sanos Group, a specialized, clinical research organization (CRO) headquartered in Denmark, an Icelandic investment fund by AxUM Securities, and Arctic Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company with operations in Iceland and the US. Nobias Therapeutics, which is majority-backed by Medical Excellence Capital, will retain an equity interest in Synaptiq Therapeutics alongside the founding investors. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction.

"The creation of Synaptiq Therapeutics marks an important milestone in the advancement of SYN-001," said Patrick Dougherty, Chief Executive Officer of Synaptiq Therapeutics. "The program has already generated impressive Phase II data. By bringing together dedicated investors, experienced development partners and a focused operating company, we are well positioned to advance SYN-001 through Phase IIb and move closer to delivering the first approved therapy specifically indicated for individuals living with 22q11DS."

Headquartered in Iceland, Synaptiq Therapeutics will leverage Arctic Therapeutics' established drug development platform, experienced clinical operations team, scientific expertise and deep research relationship with the US-based Center for Applied Genomics at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Sanos Group will contribute its clinical development and contract research capabilities as the company prepares to initiate a Phase IIb clinical trial at leading medical centers across North America and Europe. SYN-001 has the potential to become the first therapy specifically developed for the treatment of neuropsychiatric symptoms associated with 22q11DS.

"This transaction creates an entity dedicated to realizing the potential of SYN-001," said Ivar Hakonarson, Chief Executive Officer of Arctic Therapeutics and Chairman of Synaptiq Therapeutics. "By combining Arctic Therapeutics' development capabilities with an experienced investor group, an outstanding management team and strategic partners, we have created the right platform to accelerate development of this important program. We are delighted to welcome Patrick Dougherty as Chief Executive Officer and look forward to working together to bring a much-needed treatment option to patients and families affected by 22q11DS."

22q11DS, also known as DiGeorge syndrome, is one of the most common rare genetic disorders, affecting approximately one in every 2,000 to 3,300 live births globally¹˒⁵. The condition is believed to be substantially underdiagnosed in certain patient subsets and in certain regions. Based on recent fertility statistics in Europe² and the United States³, this translates to approximately 1,000 to 2,000 children born with 22q11DS each year in each region. It is estimated that around 65,000 people are living with the condition in the United States⁴˒⁵.

SYN-001 is a novel small molecule modulator of metabotropic glutamate receptors (mGluRs). Nobias Therapeutics evaluated the compound in a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II clinical trial which demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. The study also generated positive efficacy signals, including statistically significant improvements in clinically relevant patient subgroups. The upcoming Phase IIb study will incorporate a 22q11DS-specific clinical global impression (CGI) scale that is based on insights from this completed trial.

In 2024, SYN-001 received both Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In 2025, Nobias Therapeutics announced preliminary alignment with the FDA on potential registrational endpoints to support future development.

Individuals living with 22q11DS frequently experience a combination of neuropsychiatric symptoms, including anxiety, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and autism spectrum disorder-related manifestations. These symptoms can have a profound impact on quality of life, educational achievement, and social functioning, while placing a significant burden on families and caregivers. There are currently no approved therapies specifically indicated for the neuropsychiatric manifestations of 22q11DS.

"We are continually inspired by the resilience of individuals living with 22q11DS and by the dedication of their families, caregivers, and healthcare providers," Dougherty said. "Their experiences motivate our commitment to advancing innovative treatment options for this underserved patient community," he added.

About Synaptiq Therapeutics

Synaptiq Therapeutics is a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the clinical development of SYN-001 for multiple neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric indications with significant unmet medical needs. SYN-001 is a novel small molecule modulator of metabotropic glutamate receptors (mGluRs) initially being developed for the treatment of neuropsychiatric symptoms associated with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome (22q11DS). The company is preparing to initiate a Phase IIb clinical trial across leading centers in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.synaptiqtx.com.

About Arctic Therapeutics

ATx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from the US-based Center for Applied Genomics (CAG), a research center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The company's diversified pipeline reflects a deep commitment to address diseases with a high unmet need, by translating genetic discoveries into safe and effective treatments. The company has operations in Iceland, the US and multiple collaborations across Europe. For more information, please visit www.arctictherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Sanos Group

Sanos Group is a leading specialist provider of clinical study services in the global pharma and biotech industry. The group consists of around 200 employees, mainly in Denmark and the United States, but also in Europe and Hong Kong, and is headquartered in Søborg outside Copenhagen. The group includes Sanos Clinic, which consists of four private research clinics in Denmark, including a Phase 1 unit, the two global full-service CROs NBCD and Blueskin, and Omicron specializing in biostatistics. Studies&Me is a unique digital recruitment platform and tech support for clinical trials. Sanos Supply offers contract manufacturing as well as packaging, labeling, storage and distribution of medicines for clinical studies. Please find more information at www.sanos.com.

About AxUM Securities

AxUM Securities Ltd. (i.e AxUM Verðbréf hf.) is an Icelandic licensed alternative investment fund (AIF) management company, located in Akureyri, Iceland. AxUM Verðbréf hf. manages funds for professional private investors. For more information, visit: https://www.axum.is/um-okkur.

References:

22q11 Europe. General Information. Available at: https://22q11europe.org/portfolio/general-information/ Eurostat. Fertility Statistics. Available at: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php?title=Fertility_statistics Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). National Vital Statistics Reports: Births. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/vsrr/vsrr043.pdf Bassett AS, Chow E, Husted W, et al. J Med Genet. 2009;46(5):324-330. doi:10.1136/jmg.2008.063800 Blagojevic C, Heung T, Theriault M, et al. CMAJ Open. 2021;9(3):E802-E809. doi:10.9778/cmajo.20200294

For media inquires Synaptiq Therapeutics: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/arctic-therapeutics/r/synaptiq-therapeutics-launches-with-acquisition-of-clinical-stage-syn-001-program,c4376840

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/23541/4376840/4200761.pdf Press Release (PDF)

SOURCE Synaptiq Therapeutics