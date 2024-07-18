Synaptogenix Announces New Collaboration with LSU Health New Orleans for Study of Proprietary Analogs in Spinal Cord Injury

Company holds exclusive rights to family of polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) analogs

New patent covers proprietary analogs in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaptogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPX) ("Synaptogenix" or the "Company"), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative disorders, today announced a new collaboration agreement with LSU Health New Orleans' Neuroscience Center of Excellence for pre-clinical testing of the Company's polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) analogs as a treatment for spinal cord injury (SCI). The Company also announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently issued US Patent No. 12,016,837 titled 'Halogenated Esters of Cyclopropanated Unsaturated Fatty Acids for Use in the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases,' covering its family of analogs. The studies will compare the analogs with Bryostatin in SCI.

"We are excited to begin this new collaboration with Synaptogenix to test the regenerative properties of Bryostatin and related compounds on our preclinical model of Spinal Cord Injury," stated Dr. Nicolas Bazan, Director, Neuroscience Center of Excellence, LSU Health New Orleans.

"Dr. Nicolas Bazan is a world-renowned neuroscientist with an extensive body of innovative research on neuroprotection and brain damage dating over three decades," said Dr. Alan Tuchman, Chief Executive Officer of Synaptogenix. "We look forward to a robust study of our PUFA drug prototypes at his LSU Health New Orleans neuroscience lab. We believe these assets represent a potential source for follow-on drug candidates," Dr. Tuchman added.

Synaptogenix holds exclusive rights to its PUFA analogs pursuant to a licensing agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. (CRE), formerly known as the Blanchette Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute.

"Earlier pre-clinical testing by CRE showed positive results from the PUFA analogs in slowing or reversing several neurodegenerative disease processes in Alzheimer's disease, and positive outcomes in synaptogenesis, anti-amyloid and anti-tau tangles, and prevention of neuronal death," said Dr. Daniel Alkon, President and CSO of Synaptogenix. "We are developing and patenting this class of compounds as a next-generation treatment for neurodegenerative diseases."

Like Bryostatin-1, the PUFA analogs are activators of the enzyme PKC epsilon (PKC ε), but the analogs are structurally different from Bryostatin-1 and activate PKC ε at a different site on the enzyme. PKC ε activation has been shown in preclinical in vivo models to play a key role in slowing or reversing several neurodegenerative disease processes in stroke, Alzheimer's disease (AD), ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) and spinal cord injury.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that has historically worked to develop novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Synaptogenix has conducted clinical and preclinical studies of its lead therapeutic candidate, Bryostatin-1, in Alzheimer's disease. Preclinical studies have also demonstrated bryostatin's regenerative mechanisms of action for the rare disease Fragile X syndrome, and for other neurodegenerative disorders such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, and traumatic brain injury. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Synaptogenix for Bryostatin-1 as a treatment for Fragile X syndrome. Bryostatin-1 has already undergone testing in more than 1,500 people in cancer studies, thus creating a large safety data base that will further inform clinical trial designs. Additional information about Synaptogenix, Inc. may be found on its website: www.synaptogen.com

