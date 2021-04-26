Synaptogenix to Present at Sachs 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaptogenix, Inc. (OTC: SNPX) ("Synaptogenix" or the "Company"), an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Dr. Daniel Alkon, the Company's President and Chief Scientific Officer, will present a "Spotlight Showcase" of Synaptogenix under the title "Regenerative Therapeutics" on Wednesday, April 28th at 12:40pm ET.

"Synaptogenix's regenerative therapeutics for neurodegeneration is based on extensive pre-clinical data demonstrating the induction of new, fully mature synaptic connections that restore cognitive function in models of Alzheimer's disease ("AD"), stroke, Fragile X syndrome, mental retardation and traumatic brain injury. Synaptogenix's lead compound, Bryostatin-1, working through natural pathways in the brain, appears to activate a repertoire of synaptic growth factors including BDNF, NGF, HGF, and IGF to 'rewire' the degenerating brain. Rewiring of synaptic networks could explain the recent signals of clinical benefits demonstrating significant, persistent improvement of the Severe Impairment Battery (SIB) – over baseline – shown for advanced AD patients in the Company's clinical trials. Regenerative efficacy of bryostatin, and other Synaptogenix platform drugs, is complemented by other demonstrated efficacies to prevent neuronal death, reduce A Beta-oligomers, and reduce tau phosphorylation in pre-clinical AD models. A six-month, National Institutes of Health-supported clinical trial with Bryostatin-1 is ongoing. Clinical trials for other indications such as Fragile X syndrome and multiple sclerosis are also being considered," stated Dr. Alkon.

The Company's presentation will be available on demand during the conference to registered participants through Sachs Forum website. It will also be accessible via social media one week after the meeting. To register in advance, please visit www.sachsforum.com. Dr. Daniel Alkon will also be available for 1x1 meetings during the forum between April 26th and April 30th.

About Synaptogenix, Inc.

Synaptogenix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that has historically worked to develop novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Synaptogenix has conducted clinical and preclinical studies of its lead therapeutic candidate, Bryostatin-1, in AD. Preclinical studies have also demonstrated bryostatin's regenerative mechanisms of action for the rare disease, Fragile X syndrome, and for other neurodegenerative disorders such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, and traumatic brain injury. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Synaptogenix for Bryostatin-1 as a treatment for Fragile X syndrome. Bryostatin-1 has already undergone testing in more than 1,600 people in cancer studies, thus creating a large safety data base that will further inform clinical trial designs.

Additional information about Synaptogenix, Inc. may be found on its website: www.synaptogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Phase 2 clinical trial of Bryostatin-1 and further studies, and continued development of use of Bryostatin-1 for AD and other cognitive diseases. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. There can be no assurance that the clinical program for Bryostatin-1 will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that we will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that Bryostatin-1 will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that may influence or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing, the significant length of time associated with drug development and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's patent portfolio, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of pharmaceuticals and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, availability of the Company's raw materials, existing or increased competition, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement its business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

