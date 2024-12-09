SynaXG Joins AI-RAN Alliance to Accelerate Integration of AI with 5G/6G Networks

Alliance Membership Enables SynaXG to Collaborate with Industry Leaders and Help Shape the Evolution of AI-Driven Mobile Communications

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SynaXG, a leading provider of AI-RAN solutions, today announced its membership in the AI-RAN Alliance, a collaborative initiative aimed at integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into cellular technology to advance radio access network (RAN) technology and mobile networks. The alliance's mission is to enhance mobile network efficiency, reduce power consumption, and retrofit existing infrastructure, unlocking new economic opportunities for telecommunications companies with AI, facilitated by 5G and 6G networks. In joining the alliance, SynaXG will collaborate with founding members Arm, DeepSig Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Microsoft, Nokia, Northeastern University, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics, SoftBank, T-Mobile USA and the University of Tokyo, as well as other alliance members

The AI-RAN Alliance aims to advance the capabilities of RAN technology in three key areas. First, AI for RAN aims to enhance spectrum efficiency, reduce costs, and improve energy optimization through AI and machine learning technologies. Second, the integration of AI and RAN streamlines resource management and maximizes infrastructure utilization for efficient network operations. Finally, the alliance will focus on the discovery and implementation of AI-driven applications and services in wireless networks, bringing real-time, AI-powered innovations closer to the end user.

The results of these activities, including technology demos, technical reports and white papers, will play a crucial role in shaping the advancement of 5G networks and the standardization and commercialization of 6G technology. Key initiatives include the discovery of new services, technical requirements, and specifications that will drive the evolution of global networks.

"Joining the AI-RAN Alliance marks a pivotal step for SynaXG as we continue to lead innovation in AI-driven RAN solutions," said Mantosh Malhotra, chief business officer of SynaXG. "By collaborating with the most respected names in the industry, we aim to accelerate the development of efficient, scalable, and energy-optimized networks, laying the groundwork for the emerging era of 6G networks."

SynaXG is committed to driving new AI applications and services, contributing to the global effort to shape the future of wireless communications. Through its collaboration with the AI-RAN Alliance, the company will help build a more intelligent, sustainable, and high-performance telecommunications ecosystem.

"We are excited to welcome our new member to the AI-RAN Alliance," said AI-RAN Alliance Chair Dr. Alex Jinsung Choi, Principal Fellow of SoftBank Corp.'s Research Institute of Advanced Technology. "SynaXG's expertise and commitment to innovation in AI-RAN technology will further our mission of advancing AI-driven radio access networks. Together, we are shaping the future of telecommunications, and we value the impact of SynaXG's forthcoming contributions."

For more information about the AI-RAN Alliance, please visit https://ai-ran.org/.

About the SynaXG's AI-RAN Solutions

SynaXG's AI-RAN solution integrates advanced AI algorithms with carrier-grade AI-RAN software, proven in large-scale deployments, to optimize network performance, energy efficiency, and cost reduction. With AI-driven insights, the AI-RAN solution enables real-time decisions for mobility management, load balancing, and dynamic traffic patterns. Through strategic partnerships with other industry leaders, SynaXG offers scalable and flexible deployments that adapt quickly to new challenges across various sectors, including smart cities, industrial automation, and private networks.

About SynaXG

SynaXG is a leader in AI Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions, combining advanced AI algorithms and carrier-grade AI-RAN software to enhance network performance, energy efficiency, and scalability. Our flexible platform empowers both established and emerging network providers to accelerate the deployment of next-generation networks, including 5G and beyond. With successful large-scale deployments and strategic partnerships, SynaXG delivers rapid, flexible, and cost-efficient solutions for future-ready AI RAN wireless networks. www.synaxg.com

