SynaXG Unveils New O-RAN and AI Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2024

Emerging AI and O-RAN Infrastructure Provider to Demonstrate Innovative Use Cases with Global Partners

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MWC Barcelona 2024 – SynaXG, a leading provider of converged AI+5G and O-RAN network solutions, today announced it will unveil its 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) platforms and technologies at MWC Barcelona 2024, the world's largest and most influential connectivity event. The company will showcase a series of demonstrations with key global partners highlighting the exceptional networking infrastructure capabilities of its 5G O-RAN and AI technologies, which are designed to meet the evolving needs of both public and private networks. Visit us February 26-29 in Barcelona in Hall 5, Stand 5F21.

"SynaXG is at the forefront of integrating AI with next-generation 5G technologies to unlock unparalleled O-RAN network efficiencies and capabilities," said Mantosh Malhotra, chief business officer of SynaXG. "Our groundbreaking wireless networking demonstrations at MWC Barcelona 2024 underscore our commitment to leading the O-RAN revolution, showcasing how our AI+5G solutions empower network ecosystems and drive digital transformation across industries."

In collaboration with its global partners, SynaXG will present a wide array of applications and products, demonstrating the versatility and power of its AI technology delivered through 5G O-RAN networks:

Advanced 5G O-RAN base stations featuring carrier-grade RAN software

Seamlessly integrated solutions for rapid telco deployment

AI-optimized network operations for enhanced performance and efficiency

Next-generation enterprise private 5G networks for smart warehouse/logistics, smart factories and smart healthcare

SynaXG's portfolio of AI+5G and O-RAN solutions empowers both established and up-and-coming network providers to accelerate the development and market introduction of 5G O-RAN networks. Demonstration highlights include the following partner platforms and technologies:

Arm-based O-RAN solutions displayed at SynaXG, Vodafone, and Arm booths

O-RAN solutions on Marvell SoC platform

AI+5G virtual reality (VR) gaming on NVIDIA platform

Hyperconverged AI+5G integration

O-RAN platforms and radio evolution advancements in network acceleration, high-performance compute silicon, and energy efficiency based on technology collaborations with multiple partners

SynaXG's demonstrations at MWC Barcelona will provide a glimpse into the future of wireless networking and telecommunications, where AI and 5G converge to create smart, efficient, and highly scalable networks. The adaptability, power efficiency and scalability of SynaXG's solutions address a broad range of sectors including smart cities, smart healthcare, industrial automation, and more, showcasing the company's role as a key enabler in the transition to more intelligent, connected ecosystems.

The company's leading O-RAN solutions, proven in large-scale commercial deployments worldwide, underscore the tangible benefits of O-RAN infrastructure in achieving digital transformation and connectivity goals.

Visit SynaXG at MWC Barcelona, Feb. 26-29

To schedule a meeting with SynaXG at their booth in Hall 5, Stand 5F21, please visit here.

About SynaXG

SynaXG, a pioneer in O-RAN infrastructure and AI-enhanced wireless technologies, empowers global connectivity for enterprises, telecom operators and cloud service providers. With more than a decade of wireless innovation, carrier-grade L1 software and systems integration expertise, SynaXG merges AI with 5G and beyond, enhancing network performance and efficiency. Proven in worldwide deployments, SynaXG's AI+5G solutions drive the future of smart cities, industrial automation, healthcare and more, leading the evolution toward a smarter, connected world. Learn more: https://synaxg.com.

