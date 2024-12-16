Sync Marketing named one of Chief Marketer 2025 Agencies of the Year

The ultimate comprehensive guide spotlights the most innovative marketing firms in the business.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Marketer, the leading information resource serving Fortune 1000 marketers, has unveiled its 2025 Top Agencies of the Year—the industry's most respected roster of agency partners. The exclusive group represent the best and brightest across all agency types and channels.

Sync Marketing is a 100% women-owned, NWBOC-certified agency, specializes in crafting and executing innovative sweepstakes and contest campaigns for brands and agencies. Known for their personalized, one-on-one service and meticulous attention to detail, Sync delivers campaigns that not only meet but exceed client expectations.

From strategy, management, design, and programming to legal services, prize fulfillment, and analytics, Sync offers end-to-end solutions for clients seeking results-driven promotions. Recent growth has been remarkable, with a 50% increase in new clients in 2024 and partnerships with brands such as Evite, Archer Roose, Dolby, BP, Vitacost and Red Bull. The agency's global footprint is also expanding as it extends legal services to support sweepstakes and contests in more countries worldwide.

"Being named one of Chief Marketer's Top Agencies of the Year is an incredible honor that validates everything we stand for at Sync Marketing," said Julie Link, Co-Founder of Sync Marketing. "Our team lives and breathes sweepstakes and contests, and we're passionate about creating campaigns that captivate audiences and drive results. This recognition reflects our commitment to innovation, creativity, and, most importantly, to our clients, who trust us to bring their visions to life. We're excited to continue raising the bar in 2025 as we expand globally and deliver exceptional experiences for our partners."

Sync Marketing has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for agencies and brands alike. Acting as an extension of its clients' teams, the agency brings unparalleled expertise, creativity, and dedication to every campaign. From the first brainstorm to the final report, Sync ensures every detail is flawlessly executed to create campaigns that drive measurable success.

"Chief Marketer's Agencies of the Year is the only editorial roster of its kind, dedicated to the most innovative partners across the marketing ecosystem," says Danielle Sikes, Brand Director at Chief Marketer. "Our annual list is an invaluable resource that helps brands get a sense of who they can trust with their business."

About Chief Marketer

Chief Marketer provides intelligence and education across the entire brand marketer ecosystem via AdExchanger, Event Marketer, Cynopsis, PRNEWS, LeadsCon, AdMonsters, MultiChannel Marketer, Chief Marketer, and Cablefax. More than 1.6 million marketers interact with Chief Marketer Network content, award programs, live conferences and trade shows, and digital training. The Chief Marketer Network is owned and operated by Access Intelligence.

Contact:

Julie Link

[email protected]

SOURCE SYNC MARKETING LLC