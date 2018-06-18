Synca Wellness Launches the Only Made-in-Japan Massage Chair to Feature a Foot Roller in All of North America

COMPTON, Calif., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Synca Wellness has officially launched the flagship of its massage chairs line nationwide: the JP1100.

Beige colored JP1100 by Synca Wellness

The JP1100 has won the 2017 Good Design award and is made in Kuma, Japan, by the company that invented massage chairs. This Japanese-made massage chair utilizes the highest percentage of made-in-Japan components of any massage chair (more than 60 percent Japanese-made components). The assembly plant that produces the massage chair is the inventor of massage chairs (confirmed by the Japanese government) and they've been producing massage chairs since 1954.

The JP1100 features the most advanced Japanese massage technologies available on the market and it's also the only made-in-Japan massage chair to feature a foot roller. The chair uses hand-selected premium-grade components and the touchscreen controller uses smartphone-grade materials delivering a best-in-class product.

The chair is available for sale in over 100 locations across the U.S. at the time of launch and this figure is rapidly growing. Synca remains focused on promoting Japanese designed and manufactured products in the wellness space as exemplified by the launch of the award-winning JP1100 4D Massage Chair.

