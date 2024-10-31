SynCardia Granted Second Patent Covering Fully Implantable Artificial Heart

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SynCardia Systems, LLC., a Picard Medical Inc. company, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a second patent (US patent no. 12,121,711 B2) that will expand the coverage of SynCardia's fully implantable artificial heart technology (SynCardia Emperor). The USPTO allowed the first patent (US patent no. 11,918,797) relating to its groundbreaking "Next Generation Total Artificial Heart" designs in March of this year.

Both "Next Generation Total Artificial Heart" patents describe novel technology aimed at eliminating external drive mechanisms by fully integrating the pumping mechanism within the implanted artificial heart ventricle.

"We are committed to creating state-of-the-art technology to benefit heart failure patients across the globe. SynCardia's mission is to develop the Emperor, which is expected to be the world's first fully implantable SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (STAH) as an alternative to heart transplantation", commented Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg, CEO. "This is our second patent covering fully implantable heart technology. Given SynCardia's leadership position in the artificial heart space and our incredible clinical experience with well over 2,000 patients implanted with our current U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved version of the STAH, I see an opportunity for us to rapidly develop and commercialize a fully implantable STAH."

"I am incredibly proud of the hard work and creativity of our team. This patent represents another step towards a fully implantable STAH", commented Matt Schuster, COO, and inventor of the technology. "Our fully implantable STAH versions in development match or exceed the cardiac output of both our 50cc and 70cc STAHs, but with energy requirements matching those of a human heart. Emperor comprises a truly pulsatile and balanced system utilizing our proven blood contacting volume displacement technology while eliminating the need for an external pneumatic driver, making Emperor a potential complete game-changer for patients and the field."

About SynCardia Systems, LLC

SynCardia Systems, LLC. is the leader in the development of total artificial hearts. The Company markets and sells the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (STAH), which is the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada (HC) approved artificial heart1. The STAH has been used by over 2,000 patients worldwide.

