SynCardia Systems Receives Decision to Grant First Patent in China for the Emperor Next-Generation Total Artificial Heart

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SynCardia Systems, LLC ("SynCardia", or the "Company"), a Picard Medical, Inc. company, and the global leader in total artificial heart technology, is pleased to announce that the China National Intellectual Property Administration ("CNIPA") has notified the Company of the administration's decision to grant SynCardia its first patent covering the Company's next-generation total artificial heart. This patent describes novel technology aimed at eliminating external drive mechanisms by fully integrating the pumping mechanism within the implanted artificial heart ventricle.

This milestone represents a significant step toward realizing SynCardia's vision of a fully implantable total artificial heart ("Emperor"), providing a life-saving solution to patients suffering from advanced heart failure worldwide. The next-generation Emperor artificial heart design builds upon SynCardia's proven total artificial heart technology, with innovations aimed at improving patient outcomes and expanding accessibility to life-saving cardiac support.

"We are thrilled to receive this notification from CNIPA, as it reaffirms the global impact of our mission to advance our artificial heart technology," said Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg, CEO of SynCardia Systems. "This patent is a crucial component of our strategy to bring the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart and the next generation Emperor artificial heart to patients in China."

SynCardia remains committed to pioneering advancements in its artificial heart technology and expanding its reach to new markets. The Company continues to work closely with international regulatory bodies and partners to ensure the future availability of its current and next-generation total artificial heart to patients worldwide.

About SynCardia Systems, LLC

SynCardia Systems, LLC is a leader in the development of total artificial hearts. The Company markets and sells the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart ("STAH"), which is the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada approved artificial heart[1]. The STAH has been used by over 2,100 patients worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can generally be identified by the use of future dates or words such as "aim," "vision," "strategy," "remain," "or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such estimates or forecasts. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information in this press release. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by law. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example, statements about: the patent's ability to eliminate external drive mechanisms by fully integrating the pumping mechanism within the implanted artificial heart ventricle, the vision of a fully implantable total artificial heart, improving patient outcomes and expanding accessibility to life-saving cardiac support, our strategy to bring the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart and the next generation Emperor artificial heart to patients in China and our continued work with international regulatory bodies and partners to ensure the future availability of its current and next-generation total artificial heart to patients worldwide.

The SynCardia temporary Total Artificial Heart (the TAH-t) is indicated for use as a bridge to transplantation in cardiac transplant-eligible candidates at risk of imminent death from biventricular failure.

