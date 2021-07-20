Syncari Fires Up Partnerships and Experiential Marketing With Key Hires From Workato and Wrike

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncari, the company behind the world's first no-code data automation platform, has appointed two experienced industry leaders to ramp up the company's channel sales and customer engagement activities. Mary Vue joins as head of partnerships and alliances, with responsibility for broadening the range of avenues through which businesses can engage with Syncari. Trish King, who joins as senior director of corporate marketing, will craft experiences at every stage of the customer journey to accelerate brand awareness and drive customer loyalty.

"Right out of the gate, Syncari has experienced rapid and enthusiastic adoption by businesses eager to gain control over their business data. Now, we focus on spreading the word about data automation among key influencers," said Scott Edmonds, CRO of Syncari. "Mary will lead the charge in building a vibrant partner ecosystem, while Trish will direct our efforts to create word-of-mouth experiences for practitioners in the marketing ops and revops communities. We're lucky to have their experience and talent on the team."

As head of partnerships and alliances, Mary Vue will drive channel revenue for the company by recruiting and managing partners to resell, refer, and build solutions using the Syncari platform. Mary brings proven expertise with specialized systems integrators, marketing and advertising agencies, and OEMs. She comes to Syncari from Workato, where, as senior director of business development she led global partner program strategy, channel sales, and technology alliances.

"Businesses are drowning in information, and need both technology and guidance in how best to corral the data and put it to work," said Mary Vue. "Syncari has pioneered a no-code approach that will have instant appeal with the resellers, MSPs, and agencies. I am looking forward to building an awesome ecosystem of partners that can drive more business with Syncari."

Syncari's events and customer experience efforts will be led by Trish King, senior director of corporate marketing. In this role, Trish will formulate and manage Syncari's B2B corporate events and programs, including events and trade shows, customer events and roundtables, and webinars to showcase the power of data automation. Prior to joining Syncari, Trish was senior director of corporate marketing and global events for Wrike, including the Wrike user conference, customer and executive advisory board meetings, special user events, and corporate trade shows. She also brings relevant domain expertise from her marketing roles at Sage Intacct and TIBCO Software.

"Syncari's customers immediately see the benefits of our product, and they become vocal advocates," said Trish King. "There's huge potential for Syncari to harness that enthusiasm through events and other experiences where ops leaders can congregate with their peers to collaborate, learn from each other, and showcase the power of data automation."

Syncari is a VC-backed startup founded by an experienced team from Marketo, MuleSoft, Workato, and Zendesk. Syncari provides a data automation platform that empowers operations professionals to unify, clean, manage, and distribute trusted customer data across the enterprise. Syncari restores data trust with a powerful fusion of data management, workflow automation, and multi-directional sync. For more information, visit syncari.com.

