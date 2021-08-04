Syncari Named to the 2021 Big50 Startup Report, Startup50.com's Report on the Top Startups in Tech

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncari, the company behind the world's first no-code data automation platform, has been named a "Hot Startup to Watch" in Startup50's 2021 Big50 Startup Report. The 2021 Big50 Startup Report spotlights 50 high-upside startups that have gained a foothold in fast-growth tech sectors.

Each year, Startup50 features startups that are poised to upend the status quo in various industries. In all, more than 180 startups were considered for the 2021 Big50; the final 50 are the determined few who fought their way through the entire gauntlet. Those featured in the 2021 Big50 are the best of the best; the startups that have distinguished themselves through online competitions and having the optimal fundamentals — team, funding, market opportunity — to challenge the status quo.

"I've been covering startups since the dot-com bubble first started to inflate. As a journalist, one of the most difficult challenges is separating the startups that are true contenders from the science projects," said Jeff Vance, founder and editor-in-chief of Startup50. "With so much noise in the startup world, finding any meaningful signals, especially ones that truly correlate with success, is an uphill battle. The startups in this report are the ones that have the right combination of attributes, such as funding and named customers, that show they're ready to compete in cutthroat, high-growth markets."

The startups selected for the 2021 Big50 faced a series of challenges designed to test their ability to carve out a market niche, refine messaging, motivate customers, and impress VCs. Startups are also judged on their ability to secure funding, land on-the-record customers, and attract top-flight talent.

We are delighted and honored that Syncari has been selected as a 'Hot Startup to Watch' in this year's Big50 Startup Report," said Nick Bonfiglio, CEO and co-founder of Syncari. "We are seeing an enthusiastic response from businesses that are wrestling with data silos, and we're proud that top investors have also recognized our potential. It's not often that a startup goes from PowerPoint concepts to achieving Series A revenue goals in less than two years.

Jeff Vance founded Startup50 in 2013 to establish a site that would evaluate, test, and track hot technology startups. Jeff also regularly contributed feature stories to a number of publications, including Network World, CIO, IDG Insider Pro, and many others. The Big50 is Jeff's yearly roundup of the hottest 50 tech startups to watch. To be featured in the Big50, startups must go through Startup50's rigorous vetting process. Read about them at www.startup50.com.

Syncari is a VC-backed startup founded by an experienced team from Marketo, MuleSoft, Workato, and Zendesk. Syncari provides a data automation platform that empowers operations professionals to unify, clean, manage, and distribute trusted customer data across the enterprise. Syncari restores data trust with a powerful fusion of data management, workflow automation, and multi-directional sync. For more information, visit syncari.com.

