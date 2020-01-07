Syncari Poised to Save Businesses Trillions in Bad Data Costs

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad data has catastrophic costs for businesses — to the tune of $3.1 trillion each year. Syncari, the modern Distributed SaaS Data (DSD) platform for business, helps organizations solve these costly data inconsistencies by treating the entire SaaS stack as one absolute system, while intelligently cleansing, merging and augmenting data across platforms.

With Syncari, you can clean, unify and automate your customer data, then make it available across your SaaS applications through modern multidirectional synchronization. Now you can focus on what's most important - growing your business.

In recent years, the proliferation of tools has allowed companies to fine-tune their sales and marketing stacks to best fit their needs — but there's a flip side: "Today, companies have 12 to 15 applications hooked into their CRM," says Syncari CEO Nick Bonfiglio. "All those systems offer their own custom point-to-point connections, which sometimes only flow one way. With every new connection, the idea of unified data gets more and more distant."

Companies and their customers suffer as a result of inaccurate and incomplete data, which negatively affect revenue and growth opportunities. "These costs come as people accommodate bad data by correcting errors, seeking confirmation in other sources and dealing with the inevitable mistakes that follow," says research by MIT Sloan. They estimate that companies are wasting 15-25% of their revenue because of bad data.

"Many organizations grapple with poor data quality, which has a profound impact on their ability to make accurate projections and meet customer needs," says Ben Bayat, Managing Partner at NGVP. "Until now, implementing a sustainable solution to the bad data problem has been elusive."

Syncari changes all that.

Syncari cleans, unifies and enforces the quality of customer data, then makes it available across SaaS applications using cutting-edge, multidirectional synchronization. Using Syncari's intelligent data management, companies can easily interconnect SaaS applications and ensure data quality and data unity across the enterprise, leading to increased revenue and decreased churn due to inaccurate, incomplete or delayed data.

Syncari's unified data dictionary further allows enterprises to describe, manage, and monitor the usage of the combined data model across connected applications. "One of the keys we identified to having clean data is the ability to maintain a unified view of your data model," says Manny Ortega, Director of Sales Operations at Redis. "The ability to know what fields are used for and who uses them is as important as the data itself."

Uniquely, Syncari applies data governance globally without centralizing data. It lets you manage data where it already lies within your various SaaS systems, rather than aggregating and cleansing data into another platform which injects data drift and errors. Syncari's Distributed SaaS Data (DSD) platform offers real-time data orchestration and machine learning capabilities that allow businesses to deliver powerful, cross-system data calculations without having to rely on scarce data scientist resources.

Best of all, Syncari makes data sync simple and intuitive. "When marketers or salespeople enter data into their CRMs, they don't want to think about which fields map to which or how conflicts are resolved. They just want to know their information is accurate so they can get back to their real job — generating revenue," says Brendan Reeves, Director of Sales Strategy & Operations at Carta.

Syncari — the modern solution for data-driven businesses

Syncari ensures data is accurate and up-to-date everywhere: Syncari's innovative, cloud-based application cleans, unifies and enforces the quality of customer data. Using multidirectional sync, it ensures data quality and consistency across the enterprise in every part of the customer's tech stack.



Syncari works inside existing tech stacks: Rather than moving data to another aggregate platform, Syncari allows companies to manage data from within existing operational systems — making clean, comprehensive data easily accessible and actionable.



Rather than moving data to another aggregate platform, Syncari allows companies to manage data from within existing operational systems — making clean, comprehensive data easily accessible and actionable. Set it and forget about it: Syncari works in the background to ensure data quality and consistency without requiring manual intervention.

Leaders, salespeople, marketers, analysts, and managers don't want to lose 15-25% of revenue each year — nor expect to waste time dealing with mundane quality issues. Businesses just want data to be accurate to do their job. Syncari is built for maximum convenience, so businesses can trust data and get back to doing real work.

About Syncari

Syncari is a modern Distributed SaaS Data (DSD) platform that helps businesses solve costly data inconsistencies by treating the entire SaaS stack as one absolute system, while intelligently cleansing, merging and augmenting data across them.

About NGVP

Founded in 2012, NextGen Venture Partners works with over 1,100 Venture Partners to invest $1 million to $2 million in seed-stage companies and $2 million to $10 million in companies with more than $10 million in revenue. Their Venture Partners are top founders and innovation executives across the country whose expertise and connections help NextGen accelerate the growth of portfolio companies.

About Redis

Redis is the world's most popular in-memory database and provider of Redis Enterprise, delivers superior performance, reliability and flexibility for personalization, machine learning, IoT, search, e-commerce, social and metering solutions. Modern businesses depend on Redis Labs to deliver instant experiences, reliably and at scale.

About Carta

Carta is on a mission to create more owners. With over 13,000 companies, more than 800,000 investors, law firms, and employees on the platform, and a commitment to transparency and equality in equity — Carta is breaking the mold of how capital markets operate.

