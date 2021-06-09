Syncari's New Workflow Automation Capabilities Help Revenue Leaders Scale Up With Reliable, Trusted Data

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncari, the company behind the world's first no-code data automation platform, has added powerful workflow automation capabilities to its all-in-one solution for marketing, sales, and revenue teams. Building on Syncari's data sync, unification, governance, and access capabilities, the new enhancements include pre-built Syncari Templates that automate common workflows such as Lead to Account Matching, Lead Routing, Quote to Cash, and more.

Syncari's new workflow automation capabilities empower business users to eliminate manual work and automate cross-departmental processes without writing code.

Syncari's new workflow automation capabilities unlock a new set of platform use cases for Syncari customers. Now, organizations can automate interconnected, multi-directional workflows with drag-and-drop simplicity, optimize these workflows using data from any system, and deliver unprecedented reliability and adaptability through Syncari's unified data model and self-healing sync engine, which is impervious to system interruptions and schema changes.

Using Syncari's no-code platform, sales, marketing, customer success, and revenue ops professionals can eliminate manual work and automate repetitive cross-departmental processes, enabling them to:

Break down data silos. New and updated Synapses for Marketo, HubSpot, NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Freshsales CRM, and Zoho CRM drastically simplify the process to unlock and unify data for common marketing automation, CRM, and ERP-centric workflows. Unleash ops productivity. Build workflows with ease using 100+ drag-and-drop data functions, cross-system filters and lookups, pre-built templates, and quickstart guides. Apply multi-directional transformations to any process: ELT, ETL or Reverse ETL. Restore data integrity. Maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of cross-system workflows by ensuring data in any one system is interoperable across the entire tech stack, synced with every system that requires it, and governed automatically. Adapt quickly to change. Add new data sources or change schemas, then apply updates globally across workflows to swiftly respond to market shifts and customer needs.

Effective workflow automation starts with data you can trust

Workflow automation and robotic process automation are priorities for executives looking to improve employee productivity, increase GTM efficiency, and drive more predictable revenue growth. But what's been missing is a method to ensure complete data access and data integrity within an automated workflow. Syncari solves this problem and addresses a crucial need: data trust.

"What's new here is Syncari's approach," said Neelesh Shastry, CTO and co-founder of Syncari. "Unlike RPA, iPaaS or ETL platforms that came before, Syncari pipelines have access to the customer's entire unified data set. As a result, non-technical business users can add cross-system filters and lookups or create data sums, counts and averages without a single line of SQL/SOQL or other complex code."

"With Syncari, we've streamlined customer onboarding by fully automating a 12-step manual process that used to take days to complete," said Brendan Reeves, head of sales operations at Dremio. "With unified, synchronized data across Salesforce, Jira and our product database, we also now have unprecedented visibility into customer health and can better serve customers in every interaction. We did all this without writing a line of code."

How Syncari restores data trust for ops teams

Syncari's patent-pending multi-directional sync engine automates and governs the flow of data across the enterprise. By enabling operations professionals to easily stitch together disparate systems into one unified data model (which, until now, required a team of experts and a 6- to 12-month project), Syncari has also drastically simplified data normalization, transformation, and management — making data automation accessible to everyone. With Syncari ensuring all operational databases are in sync, marketing can create more qualified demand by targeting the right people in the right accounts, sales can accelerate deal cycles with a complete customer view, and customer success can identify advocates and prevent unwanted churn.

Got data problems? Sign up for a Syncari demo

Companies are drowning in data that accumulates in their CRM, marketing automation, and ERP systems. When crucial operating teams cannot agree on which data represents the truth, performance is stifled, and revenue goals are harder to attain. To learn how Syncari can solve your data problems, schedule a demo.

About Syncari

Syncari is a VC-backed startup founded by an experienced team from Marketo, MuleSoft, and Zendesk. Syncari provides a data automation platform that empowers operations professionals to unify, clean, manage, and distribute trusted customer data across the enterprise. Syncari restores data trust with a powerful fusion of data management, workflow automation, and multi-directional sync. For more information, visit syncari.com.

Media Contact

Tim Cox, ZingPR

[email protected]

Related Images

syncari-for-no-code-workflow.png

Syncari for no-code workflow automation

Syncari's new workflow automation capabilities empower business users to eliminate manual work and automate cross-departmental processes without writing code.

syncari-workflow-automation.png

Syncari workflow automation templates

Syncari provides pre-built templates for common workflows like Lead to Account Matching and Routing, which can be augmented with data from a customer's entire unified record.

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQqsIk0OyaU

SOURCE Syncari