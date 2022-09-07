Syncarpha Capital - First Community Solar Project In Maine Is Operational

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncarpha Capital, a full-service solar developer, owner and operator of community solar farms has received Permission To Operate their first Maine-based community solar project. The solar array is located at the intersection of Route 3 and Riverside Drive in Maine's capital city, Augusta.

This 6.5MW solar array is expected to generate electricity for about 1,050 Maine residents' homes connected with Central Maine Power.

Riverside - Syncarpha Community Solar Project (Augusta, ME) (Photo: Syncarpha Capital)

The ground-mount PV system was built on land purchased by Syncarpha's partner, Acadia Energy from the Maine Department of Transportation. Approximately 10-acres of unused land of the 30-acre purchase was donated to the nearby Sportsman's Alliance of Maine in order to help preserve Maine's outdoor heritage.

Click here to view an aerial video of the project

"This has been a great project for our team to be a part of and we have truly enjoyed our work in the City of Augusta," says Michael Atkinson, Director of Development at Syncarpha Capital. "It is always a great feeling for us to see residents and the environment benefit from the transformation of unused space. We are fortunate to have partnered with Acadia Energy and are happy to be a part of helping Maine reach its clean energy goal of being 100% renewable and look forward to seeing more community solar throughout the state."

We welcome all Central Maine Power customers to subscribe to a local community solar project with Syncarpha at no upfront cost and save up to 15% on electricity while supporting Maine's renewable energy efforts.

About Syncarpha Capital, LLC

Founded in 2009, Syncarpha Capital is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated to developing, acquiring, financing, owning and operating distributed- and utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) solar energy systems across North America. Partnering with experienced developers, installers, engineers, and EPC contractors, and working closely with its customers, Syncarpha designs and builds on-site solar systems for municipalities, utilities, and businesses – as well as developing community shared solar solutions for consumers and commercial customers.

