Syncarpha Capital Completes 6th Community Solar Project in Maine, "Belfast Solar I" Now Operational

BELFAST, Maine, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncarpha Capital, a New York-based developer, owner, and operator of solar and storage projects, announces that its Belfast Solar I community solar project has received Permission to Operate (PTO) as of October 16, 2024. The project is located adjacent to the Belfast Municipal Airport and two miles from the Belfast Fire Station, delivering clean energy directly to Central Maine Power (CMP) and benefiting CMP customers through the state's Net Energy Billing (NEB) Program.

Spanning over 13 acres of a 52-acre site, Belfast Solar I consists of three fixed-tilt, ground-mounted arrays with a total capacity of 4.6 MW DC / 3.5 MW AC. It is estimated to generate 4.6 million kWh annually, offsetting over 3,600 metric tons of CO2 emissions each year. This project will help power hundreds of local homes and businesses, offering subscribers a guaranteed discount on the solar credits they receive, ultimately lowering their electricity bills.

With a focus on environmental sustainability, Belfast Solar I was developed to avoid wetlands and comply with Maine's Stormwater Management Chapter 500. It marks Syncarpha's 6th operating community solar project in Maine, increasing the company's statewide capacity to 35.4 MW DC.

"The completion of this project is a significant milestone in expanding our community solar footprint in Maine and across the country. It exemplifies Syncarpha's commitment to provide clean, affordable energy to communities by breaking down barriers to widespread solar adoption." — Cliff Chapman, CEO, Syncarpha Capital

To learn more about community solar, visit Syncarpha's community solar website: https://joinsolargardens.com/ , email [email protected] , or call (888) 55-SOLAR.

About Syncarpha Capital, LLC

Founded in 2009, Syncarpha Capital is a New York-based company dedicated to developing, acquiring, financing, owning and operating distributed generation- and utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) solar energy systems across North America. Partnering with experienced developers, installers, engineers, and EPC contractors, Syncarpha designs and builds on-site solar systems for municipalities, utilities, and businesses – as well as developing community solar solutions for consumers and commercial customers.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jonny Nash

Digital Marketing Specialist, Syncarpha Capital

[email protected]

SOURCE Syncarpha Capital