Syncarpha Capital Turns On First Community Solar Project In Maryland, SynerGen Panorama III, LLC

ABINGDON, Md., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncarpha Capital, LLC announced that its first community solar project in Maryland, SynerGen Panorama III, LLC, has received Permission to Operate ("PTO"), officially bringing new, locally generated clean energy online for Baltimore Gas and Electric ("BGE") customers, marking the company's entry into the state's community solar market.

The ground-mounted solar photovoltaic facility consists of 3 arrays with a total aggregate nameplate capacity of 6.414 MWdc. Constructed by Miller Bros. on approximately 26 acres of the capped "Abingdon Landfill" in Abingdon, Maryland, its output will benefit residential subscribers within BGE's service area, providing participants— including low-to-moderate income households— with access to discounted solar bill credits without the need for rooftop installations or upfront investment.

"This milestone reflects more than a single project coming online in Maryland," said Cliff Chapman, CEO of Syncarpha Capital. "It demonstrates how community solar can be thoughtfully developed to deliver environmental progress, customer savings, and inclusive participation—all while making productive use of land that would otherwise remain dormant."

Syncarpha Capital, LLC will own and operate the project over the long term and has partnered with Neighborhood Sun to manage customer enrollment and support. BGE customers in Maryland interested in subscribing to the project can learn more and sign up using this link— Join Community Solar - Save Up To 20% .

About Syncarpha Capital, LLC

Syncarpha Capital is a premier distributed generation solar and storage platform that develops, finances, owns, and operates projects across the U.S. Founded in 2009, the Company combines strong leadership with deep industry experience to manage every stage of the project lifecycle. Strategically focused on organic development in states with strong or emerging community solar and storage programs, Syncarpha is positioned to break down barriers to deliver a sustainable, clean energy future for the communities it serves.

For media inquiries:

Jonny Nash

[email protected]

SOURCE Syncarpha Capital