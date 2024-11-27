Syncarpha's 'Carver Solar' Project Turns Cranberry Bog into Operating Power Source

Situated within a 765-acre parcel leased from E.J. Pontiff Cranberries Inc., Syncarpha has developed a project that supports a dual-purpose land strategy that integrates clean energy development with the preservation of Massachusetts' agricultural landscapes.

The Carver project is designed to generate approximately 9,500 MWh in its initial year of operation, providing discounted solar energy credits for nearly 350 low-income residents and anchor offtakers; Tufts University and Milton Academy.

The battery storage component also enhances the project's impact by storing excess solar energy and releasing it during peak demand periods, a key feature under the Massachusetts Clean Peak program. Syncarpha's Carver project will thus play an active role in stabilizing the local grid, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and contributing to Massachusetts' clean energy goals.

"The Syncarpha team thrives on tackling challenging projects and delivering innovative solar and storage solutions that benefit communities while respecting and preserving local land use. The Carver project exemplifies our commitment and is the result of years of collaboration and meticulous planning with state, county, and local agencies, as well as Eversource, to bring this project to completion." – Clifford Chapman, Co-Founder and CEO of Syncarpha Capital

To learn more about community solar, visit Syncarpha's community solar website: https://joinsolargardens.com/ or call (888) 55-SOLAR.

About Syncarpha Capital, LLC

Founded in 2009, Syncarpha Capital is a New York-based company dedicated to developing, acquiring, financing, owning and operating distributed generation- and utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) solar energy systems across North America. Partnering with experienced developers, installers, engineers, and EPC contractors, Syncarpha designs and builds on-site solar systems for municipalities, utilities, and businesses – as well as developing community solar solutions for consumers and commercial customers.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jonny Nash

Digital Marketing Specialist, Syncarpha Capital

[email protected]

SOURCE Syncarpha Capital