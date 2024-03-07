Sync.com Launches "Sync Different" Campaign at SXSW®: A New Era for Creative Collaboration

Unleash unlimited creativity with unlimited cloud storage.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sync.com, Inc., a leader in secure cloud storage, unveiled its innovative "Sync Different" campaign, marking a pivotal shift in how creative professionals manage, share, and protect their digital assets.

With a commitment to redefining the boundaries of collaboration and creativity, Sync is inviting artists, filmmakers, musicians, designers, and content creators of all types to experience a cloud storage solution that transcends conventional expectations.

The Sync Different campaign is inspired by a creative spirit that challenges the status quo, encouraging creatives to explore, innovate, and collaborate without limits.

"Our platform empowers creators to unleash their imagination in a safe space that enables infinite possibilities," said Thomas Savundra, CEO, Sync.com. "Our products help millions of businesses get their best work done, and with creators producing the absolute best work, Sync is a perfect fit."

Sync Different Key Features:

Unlimited Storage: Sync removes creative barriers, allowing teams to store, manage, and access their largest projects without the fear of running out of space.





Ease of Use: Sync streamlines creative workflows with fully integrated apps for desktop, mobile, and the web – allowing creators to use the software and tools they know and love.





Global Collaboration: Sync brings creative professionals together, enabling seamless sharing across set locations, remote workflows, different organizations, and time zones.





Unparalleled Privacy: With innovative access control features designed to keep confidential data private, Sync provides a safe space to innovate, while keeping ideas protected.





Unbeatable Price: Priced at $15 USD per user, per month, Sync makes unlimited storage accessible to teams of all sizes, with the most competitively priced unlimited storage solution in the market.

SXSW® attendees are invited to visit Sync at the Creative Industries Expo, from March 10 -13, to experience firsthand how the "Sync Different" campaign is transforming the creative landscape. The team will offer live demonstrations, share success stories, and discuss how creative professionals are bringing their ideas to life with Sync.

A New Era for Creatives

"Sync Different is not just a campaign – it's a movement towards a more interconnected and secure creative future," said Savundra. "We are committed to providing a platform that not only meets the technical demands of today's creative professionals, but also inspires them to push the boundaries of what is possible."

About Sync.com

Sync is an industry leading, award-winning cloud storage and document collaboration provider, and a global leader in cloud content management. With a mission to make secure file storage, sharing, and document collaboration easy and accessible for everyone, Sync enables digital transformation by providing a safe space for the world to collaborate.

SOURCE Sync.com, Inc.