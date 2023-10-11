SyncDog Partners With Distilogix to Expand Marketing and Sales Efforts in the Middle East, African and Turkish Regions

Partnership will increase availability and implementation of mobile security solution in region

RESTON, Va., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncDog, Inc., the leading Independent Software Vendor (ISV) for next generation mobile security and data loss prevention, today announced their partnership with Distilogix, a cybersecurity solutions distributor, to streamline the availability of SyncDog's Trusted Mobile Workspace solution in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey. SyncDog's partnership with Distilogix will enable the company to gain further momentum within the Middle Eastern market and provide sales, marketing, and technical support for the SyncDog solution.

"When it comes to enterprise mobility, the Middle East and surrounding regions are leading the charge of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) implementation. Increased adoption of BYOD has created widespread concern of how to secure corporate data on employees' personal mobile devices," said Mohd Elayyan, CEO and Chief Security Officer of Distilogix. "By partnering with SyncDog, we'll be able to satisfy the high demand for advanced mobile security solutions. We were drawn to SyncDog for their unique approach to mobile security that is truly BYOD-centric, allowing enterprises to achieve robust security and enhanced productivity without compromising employee privacy."

With more employees conducting work from their mobile devices, there has been an increase in cybercriminal activity targeting mobile devices--resulting in rises in SMS phishing attacks, mobile spyware and weaponized mobile applications available for download. SyncDog's Trusted Mobile Workspace, removes mobile workforce limitations, enabling unrestricted, unimpeded, and fully secure collaboration between mobile employees and their enterprise ecosystem. SyncDog allows companies and mobile workers to communicate by offering a workspace of applications such as email, calendar, contacts, secure browser, messaging, geolocation, images, document editing and others, that accelerates productivity while 'on-the-go,' through a highly-functional mobile container. This platform fully isolates and ENCRYPTS all work related email, data and apps apart from the personal usage, while creating a chain of custody of the who/what/when/where of that data access all while not infringing on personal privacy.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Distilogix and expand our foothold within the Middle Eastern markets," said Brian Egenrieder, Chief Revenue Officer at SyncDog. "With their robust network of channel partners, Distilogix will have a profound impact on our ability to quickly expand access to our Trusted Mobile Workspace within new and existing markets. This will allow for more organizations to enhance their mobile security posture, securely enable their mobile workforces and combat the new wave of threats targeting the mobile landscape."

About Distilogix

Distilogix is a Value Added Distributor (VAD) focused on the development and expansion of software technologies in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, and will work as a trusted extension of the SyncDog's operation. Distilogix provides additional value to vendor partners, channel partners, and end customers and is well equipped to advance the implementation of SyncDog's Trusted Mobile Workspace in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey markets.

About SyncDog Inc.

SyncDog is the leading ISV for building mobile frameworks that extend app functionality to devices while securing corporate and government networks from mobile-endpoint threats. SyncDog's Trusted Mobile Workspace, delivers a rich and unimpeded mobile experience for employees working remotely, and supports a multitude of enterprise productivity apps within a NIST-certified (FIPS 140-2 cert. #2687) workspace. SyncDog's Trusted Mobile Workspace is ideal for organizations that want to deliver a rich mobile app experience across BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), COPE (Corporate Owned Personally Enabled), or other endpoint device policies. The Trusted Mobile Workspace is a natural complement to security and compliance auditing initiatives to satisfy the mandates of CMMC, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, GLBA, FISMA, and other laws/standards for data security. SyncDog can be deployed as a managed service from www.SyncDog.com or as an on- premises solution. Additionally, SyncDog can be found on the Microsoft Azure and MobileIron marketplace exchanges, as well as on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android).

