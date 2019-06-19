SyncFab Partners with the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA) to Boost Industrial Manufacturing Supply Chain on Blockchain

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncFab , the first Manufacturing Blockchain® solution for parts suppliers and buyers, has announced a strategic partnership with the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA). The new relationship will grant access to SyncFab's advanced manufacturing blockchain platform for over 1,300 NTMA members across the United States. As the national representative of the precision custom manufacturing industry, NTMA members generate more than $30 billion in sales combined.

New SyncFab users will be able to build from an extensive parts library where all previously ordered parts are available for fast and easy re-ordering. With its unique solution, SyncFab utilizes blockchain smart contracts and data-driven smart manufacturing to optimize the external supply chain available to OEM Buyers in the United States and beyond.

"The goals of our partnership are to better understand the availability and capabilities of suppliers, integrate them with our blockchain solution, improve security and capacity utilization, and a more seamless experience with OEM purchasing departments who need to plan for contingencies in their supply chain," said Jeremy Goodwin, Founding CEO of SyncFab.

"We are really excited about our new partnership with SyncFab. Access to SyncFab's advanced manufacturing blockchain platform is a great advantage for our members. With an extensive parts library and fast, easy and secure re-ordering, blockchain technology can make a huge impact on supply chain management for NTMA members," said Doug DeRose, Interim President of NTMA.

About SyncFab:

SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way OEM hardware supply chain buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. Learn more about how SyncFab benefits manufacturers .

About NTMA:

NTMA is the national representative of the custom precision manufacturing industry in the United States. NTMA has 31 chapters throughout the U.S. and over 1,300 member companies that design and manufacture special tools, dies, jigs, fixtures, gages, special machines, and precision machined parts, representing more than $30 billion in sales annually. While many of NTMA members are privately owned independent businesses, the products and services they provide are vital to the nation's economy, serving industries from aerospace to electronics to nuclear power. More information: www.ntma.org.

SOURCE SyncFab

Related Links

http://syncfab.com

