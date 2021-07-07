Synchronicity Receives U.S. Hemp Authority® Certification

BOULDER, Colo., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchronicity announced today that the brand has received the U.S. Hemp Authority® Certification from FoodChain ID® . In addition to the Company's GMP Certification by NSF and SGS, ISO 9001-2015 Certification, ISO 17025 Accreditation, the U.S. Hemp Authority Certification further authenticates that Synchronicity adheres to the highest standards and provides consumers with the highest quality hemp products.

The U.S. Hemp Authority is the industry's leading independent organization committed to certifying the quality and purity of hemp and CBD products. U.S. Hemp Authority Certification requires a full audit and evaluation to assure consumers companies are following the industry's best practices and standards. These standards include strict production requirements, hemp purity and sourcing, staff training and safety, storage, labeling, shipping and many additional rigorous metrics.

"We're proud to announce we've added the U.S. Hemp Authority's stamp of approval to our unparalleled list of certifications. Synchronicity was founded with a compliance-first approach and remains committed to setting industry quality standards and producing the highest quality hemp products for both consumers and retail partners," said Synchronicity CEO, Andrew Campbell.

The CBD and hemp industry boom continues with significant growth across sectors and still remains unregulated at the federal level. The U.S. Hemp Authority® Certification Program is an industry initiative to provide high standards, best practices and self-regulation giving consumers and retailers confidence in hemp and CBD products.

"Synchronicity joins a short list of hemp companies to receive this prestigious certification. As with our other achievements, we'll continue to do the work required to raise industry standards and ensure we're delivering the highest quality products from plant to bottle to human," said Synchronicity President and Medical Expert, Dr. Steven Kraus.

ABOUT SYNCHRONICITY

Synchronicity™ is the highest quality, full-spectrum hemp oil plant-to-body products on the market. We've spent over 20 years perfecting and hand-pressing our patent-pending Hemp plants to make Synchronicity -- the most phytonutrient-dense Hemp Oil available, helping consumers achieve balanced wellness. We're passionate about your health, which is why we have a hand in every aspect of production from the farm to your body. We're a leader in purity and safety and are committed to sustainable and transparent farming practices while consistently testing our hemp oils through third-party labs.

