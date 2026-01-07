Synchronoss Technologies Investor Alert: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. - SNCR

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqCM: SNCR) to Lumine Group Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Synchronoss will receive $9.00 in cash for each share of Synchronoss that they own, subject to adjustment for transaction expenses. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-sncr/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163

