Synchronous Condenser Market by Cooling Type, Reactive Power Rating, Type, Starting Method, End-User - Global Forecast to 2024

Sep 03, 2019, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synchronous Condenser Market by Cooling Type (Hydrogen, Air, Water), Reactive Power Rating (Up to 100 MVAr, 100-200 MVAr, Above 200 MVAr), Type, Starting Method (Static Frequency Converter, Pony Motor), End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global synchronous condenser market is projected to reach USD 606 million by 2024 from an estimated USD 549 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Renewable Power Generation
- Growing Need for Power Factor Correction (PFC)
Restraints
- High Maintenance and Equipment Cost
Opportunities
- Converting the Existing Synchronous Generators Into Synchronous Condensers
- Expanding High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Network
Challenges
- Availability of Low-Cost Alternatives
The increasing electrical power consumption and rising need to maximize transmission capacity are becoming increasingly important. Along with this, growing renewable-based power generation in the energy mix, retiring conventional power plants, and growing network of High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) has had a considerable effect on transmission grid stability. Synchronous condensers play a vital role by generating lagging and leading reactive power, helping to stabilize the transmission grid. It also offers several advantages over other substitutes such as no harmonics, short-circuits power capability, and inertia to the transmission grid among others.
The global synchronous condenser market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the synchronous condenser market are Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), and Voith GmbH (Germany).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Synchronous Condenser Market
4.2 Synchronous Condenser Market, By Region
4.3 Synchronous Condenser Market, By Cooling Type
4.4 Synchronous Condenser Market, By Starting Method
4.5 Synchronous Condenser Market, By Reactive Power Rating (MVAr)
4.6 Synchronous Condenser Market, By End-User
4.7 Synchronous Condenser Market, By Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
6 Synchronous Condenser Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 New Synchronous Condenser
6.2.1 Expansion of HVDC Network is Likely to Generate Demand for the New Synchronous Condenser Segment
6.3 Refurbished Synchronous Condenser
6.3.1 Growing Usage of Renewable Power Generation is Likely to Foster the Refurbished Synchronous Condenser Market
7 Synchronous Condenser Market, By Cooling Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hydrogen-Cooled
7.2.1 High thermal Conductivity of Hydrogen-Cooled Synchronous Condensers is Expected to Foster their Demand
7.3 Air-Cooled
7.3.1 Improved Cooling Feature of Air-Cooled Synchronous Condensers Using Air Circulation is Likely to Fuel the Synchronous Condenser Market
7.4 Water-Cooled
7.4.1 Cost Efficiency of Water-Cooled Synchronous Condensers Over their Hydrogen-Cooled Counterpart is Likely to Foster their Demand in the Market
8 Synchronous Market, By Starting Method
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Static Frequency Converter
8.2.1 Low Installation Cost and Low Noise Features are Expected to Boost the Demand for Static Frequency Converters
8.3 Pony Motor
8.3.1 Low Cost of Pony Motors is Likely to Foster their Demand in the Synchronous Condenser Market
8.4 Others
9 Synchronous Condenser Market, By Reactive Power Rating (MVAr)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Up to 100 MVAr Synchronous Condenser
9.2.1 Growing Usage of Air- & Water-Cooled Synchronous Condensers is Expected to Foster the Demand of Up to 100 MVAr Synchronous Condensers
9.3 100-200 MVAr Synchronous Condenser
9.3.1 Usage of 100-200 MVAr Synchronous Condensers for Transmission System Stability is Likely to Foster their Demand
9.4 Above 200 MVAr Synchronous Condenser
9.4.1 Growing Usage of Hydrogen-Cooled Synchronous Condensers is Expected to Boost Its Demand
10 Synchronous Condenser Market, By End-User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Electrical Utilities
10.2.1 Demand for Grid Stability and Controlling Voltage Fluctuations is Expected to Drive the Market
10.3 Industries
10.3.1 Requirement for Industrial Loads' Power Factor Correction is Likely to Drive the Market
11 Synchronous Condenser Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 Mercury and Air Toxics Standards' (Mats) Compliance and Growing Demand for Renewables in the Country are Expected to Increase the Demand for the US Synchronous Condenser Market
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Increasing Investments in the Renewable Power Generation are Likely to Drive the Demand for the Canadian Synchronous Condenser Market
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Italy
11.3.1.1 Integrating Renewable Sources in the Grid Systems is Expected to Increase the Demand for the Italian Synchronous Condenser Market
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.2.1 Government Initiatives to Replace Fossil Fuels and Nuclear Power Generation With Renewables is Likely to Boost the Demand
11.3.3 Norway
11.3.3.1 Increasing Investments in HVDC Network are Likely to Drive the Demand
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 South America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Power Factor Correction Equipment is Likely to Drive the Brazilian Synchronous Condenser Market
11.4.2 Rest of South America
11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
11.5.1 Australia
11.5.2 Others
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018
12.3 Market Share Analysis, 2018
12.4 Competitive Scenario
13 Company Profiles
13.1 ABB
13.2 Siemens
13.3 WEG
13.4 Voith Group
13.5 Fuji Electric
13.6 GE
13.7 Eaton
13.8 Ideal Electric (Hyundai Ideal Electric Co.)
13.9 Sustainable Power Systems
13.1 Electromechanical Engineering Associates
13.11 Power Systems & Controls
13.12 Ansaldo Energia
