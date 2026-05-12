Donation helps cover veterinary care to reduce a key financial hurdle for student puppy raisers in 23 states

Key Highlights

$150,000 CareCredit donation to Canine Companions to help train and place service dogs at no cost to recipients

$50,000 of donation dedicated to cover veterinary costs for college student puppy raisers across 30 colleges and universities in 23 states

CareCredit has proudly partnered with Canine Companions for more than 10 years as part of its commitment to helping manage the cost of care, whether that care is for families, pets, or service dogs that change lives

STAMFORD, Conn., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue the tail wags: Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financing company, today announced a $150,000 donation on behalf of CareCredit, its health and wellness credit card for humans and their pets, to Canine Companions®, a national nonprofit that provides expertly trained service dogs at no cost to adults, children and veterans with disabilities, and to professionals working in healthcare, law enforcement and educational settings.

Synchrony and CareCredit Lend a Helping Paw to College Puppy Raisers Training Canine Companions’ Next Generation of Service Dogs

This milestone gift celebrates Canine Companions' 50th anniversary, and CareCredit's longstanding partnership with the organization over the last 10 years. Of the total donation, $50,000 will directly help cover veterinary care for collegiate puppy raisers nationwide, easing one of the most common financial barriers faced by students who volunteer to raise and train future service dogs. The remaining $100,000 will support Canine Companions' broader program operations.

"Franklin is the first puppy I've raised. Watching him grow and change from that young puppy who couldn't do anything to this 8-month-old who is doing really well and focused is really impressive to me," said Lucy, a Canine Companions volunteer puppy raiser at Colorado State University. "He started with just routine [veterinary] visits, but since then, he's had a few ear infections and emergency visits. So, it's definitely a lot and can be expensive pretty quick. Having the support of CareCredit and Canine Companions is a huge lifesaver."

College student volunteers, like Lucy, play a crucial role in the earliest stage of a service dog's training by opening their homes and hearts to Canine Companions puppies for their first 18 months helping them learn 30 essential skills. Meet Lucy and future Service Dog Franklin and other students (with their puppies!) talk about their experience training future service dogs in this new CareCredit video series.

Collegiate puppy raisers traditionally cover all expenses, including food, toys, bedding, and critical veterinary care, which can total $2,500-$3,500 per puppy during that 18-month period. That's why CareCredit specifically allocated funds to cover veterinary care, products and services for puppy raisers at 30 colleges and universities coast-to-coast, including University of California: Los Angeles, Colorado State University, University of Connecticut and Longwood University. A full list of active collegiate puppy raising clubs can be found here.

"College students play an essential role in the Canine Companions program, delivering the early training and socialization that put future service dogs on the road to success," said Jonathan Wainberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Pet, Synchrony. "Veterinary expenses, especially unexpected bills, can be hard to manage on a student budget. This donation allows puppy raisers to stay focused on what they do best: developing confident, capable dogs that will one day change someone's life. It also underscores why CareCredit exists in the first place: to help people manage the cost of care."

Canine Companions, founded in 1975, stands as the largest provider of service dogs in the U.S. and was notably the first organization to train and provide these animals specifically for individuals with physical disabilities. They have been working with collegiate puppy raisers for more than 25 years. CareCredit's support will help ensure future service dogs receive the essential training and comprehensive veterinary care they need before being placed with their partners.

"As Canine Companions celebrates 50 years of providing greater access to independence, we are honored to continue our vital mission," said Jeanine Konopelski, Chief Marketing Officer for Canine Companions. "Support from partners like CareCredit is critical to our cause. This funding directly empowers more dedicated students to join our mission, enabling us to provide increased independence to those who need it most."

Since its inception, Canine Companions has placed over 8,600 expertly trained service dogs across the country. To learn more about becoming a Canine Companions puppy raiser, please visit canine.org/raise.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the significance of this donation?

A1: Synchrony, on behalf of CareCredit, is donating $150,000 to Canine Companions to support the training and placement of service dogs provided at no cost, including dedicated funding to cover veterinary care for college student puppy raisers.

Q2: How will this donation support college student puppy raisers?

A2: This donation directly reduces unpredictable veterinary costs that are a major barrier for student volunteers, while also funding program operations that sustain Canine Companions' national service dog mission.

Q3: What colleges and universities have active Puppy Raising Clubs?

AU Collar Scholars — Adelphi University

Collar Scholars TSU — Tarleton State University

Collar Scholars at UCLA — University of California, Los Angeles

Collar Scholars at UNLV — University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Collar Scholars at Belmont University — Belmont University

Canine Companions Club — The Evergreen State College

Yellow Caped Raiders — Texas Tech University

Living Unleashed — University of Central Arkansas

Collar Scholars UNT — University of North Texas

Collar Scholars at Carroll College — Carroll College

Collar Scholars at KSU — Kent State University

TUSTEP — Tulane University

STEP at UCF — University of Central Florida

STEP-UP — University of Pennsylvania

Canine Companions – Clemson University — Clemson University

STEP @ LU — Longwood University

Collar Scholars at University of Alabama — University of Alabama

Collar Scholars at CU Boulder — University of Colorado Boulder

STEP at Pitt — University of Pittsburgh

Mines Collar Scholars — Colorado School of Mines

STEP at LSU — Louisiana State University

Collar Scholars AZ — University of Arizona

Canine Companions at UConn — University of Connecticut

Collar Scholars Tampa — University of South Florida

Collar Scholars at CSU — Colorado State University

Rice PAWS — Rice University

Collar Scholars at U of A — University of Arkansas

Collar Scholars at UD — University of Delaware

UTD SIT — University of Texas – Dallas

Prendergast Pups — Washington State University

Learn more about starting a Collegiate Puppy Raising Club here.

Q4: Where can I learn more about CareCredit?

A4: Learn more about managing the cost of pet care with the CareCredit credit card at https://www.carecredit.com/vetmed/

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company that has been at the heart of American commerce and opportunity for nearly a century. Synchrony delivers credit and banking products that empower tens of millions of consumers to improve their financial lives and access what matters most. Leveraging innovative solutions that are shaping the future of retail commerce, Synchrony supports the growth and success of some of the nation's most respected brands, alongside hundreds of thousands of small and midsize businesses, including health and wellness providers. Committed to excellence in service and culture, Synchrony is honored to be ranked the #1 Best Company to Work For® in the U.S. by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

About Canine Companions

National nonprofit Canine Companions is celebrating 50 years of independence. In 1975, a door towards greater independence was opened for people with disabilities — and it all started with a dog. Canine Companions invented the concept of the modern service dog to assist people with physical disabilities, empowering people with disabilities to live with greater independence. As the first and largest provider of service dogs, Canine Companions serves adults, children and veterans with disabilities and professionals working in health care, law enforcement, and educational settings. Since our founding in 1975, we have provided these services at no cost to the recipient. Canine Companions is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and has eight locations across the country serving all 50 states. Learn more at canine.org or call 1-800-572-BARK (2275).

Media Contact

Ashley Tufts

Synchrony

[email protected]

Robyn Smith

Canine Companions

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony