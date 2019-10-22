Synchrony and DICK'S Sporting Goods Announce a Multi-year Extension

Building on a more than 15-year relationship, this agreement will continue to provide customers with special financing promotions, an accelerated rewards program, and digital account management through the ScoreRewards branded credit card and co-branded Mastercard credit programs. These cards can be used on DICKS.com and across their 800+ retail stores, including DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream.

"Our continued partnership with DICK'S Sporting Goods demonstrates the power of Synchrony's unique retail financial services and technology capabilities," said Tom Quindlen, president and CEO Retail Card, Synchrony. "DICK'S Sporting Goods is a valued partner and we look forward to continuing to deliver excellent customer service to the athletes and outdoor enthusiasts that DICK'S inspires."

"The ScoreRewards credit card is an integral component of our loyalty program," said Ed Plummer, DICK'S Sporting Goods Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. "We are pleased to extend our agreement with SYF helping us to deliver valuable benefits and financing options to our customers."

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $140 billion in sales financed and 80.3 million active accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at http://www.synchrony.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.



About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of August 3, 2019, the Company operated 727 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

Media Contact:

Farrah Aper, VP, Senior Business Communications

Synchrony

T: 312-409-6154

E: farrah.aper@syf.com

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

press@dcsg.com

