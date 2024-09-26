With This Multi-Year Deal Extension, The Companies Will Continue To Provide Innovative Financial Solutions for Athletes

STAMFORD, Conn. and PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, and DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) announced today a multi-year extension of their strategic partnership, which will allow the companies to continue and enhance athlete services and experiences.

Synchrony and DICK’S Sporting Goods extend partnership to provide innovative financial solutions for athletes.

"Synchrony remains committed to driving athlete loyalty with the DICK'S Sporting Goods ScoreRewards Credit Card program," said Darrell Owens, EVP & CEO, Lifestyle, Synchrony. "Through enhanced technology capabilities, expanded data and analytics and a superior in-store athlete experience, we aim to ensure that the program continues to be a strong differentiator for DICK'S."

Synchrony and DICK'S Sporting Goods have a long-standing partnership, and moving forward the companies will maintain their commitment to athletes through the ScoreRewards Credit Card Program by providing the ability to earn rewards 2X faster, exclusive member-only offers and digital account management for their ScoreRewards Credit Card and ScoreRewards Mastercard. Athletes will be able to continue using these cards online and in store across the company's 800+ retail locations, including DICK'S Sporting Goods, House of Sport, Golf Galaxy and Public Lands.

"Our athletes are the center of everything that we do, and with the DICK'S ScoreRewards Credit Card we're able to reward our most loyal athletes with benefits that matter to them," said Navdeep Gupta, CFO, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We're proud of the offering we've put together with Synchrony over the last two decades and are thrilled to build on that success with this continued partnership."

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise, and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries, including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet, and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

Media Contact:

Michelle Blaya Romero

Synchrony

[email protected]

DICK'S Sporting Goods

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony