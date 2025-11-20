Synchrony and The Toro Company Launch New Credit Card for Financing Lawn Equipment

Program Designed to Boost Dealer Sales by Offering Flexible Consumer Financing on Toro, Exmark, Spartan and Z Turf Equipment Products

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financing company, and The Toro Company, a leading global provider of solutions for the outdoor environment, today announced the launch of The Toro Company credit card program, issued by Synchrony. The new program provides Toro, Exmark, Spartan and Z Turf Equipment dealers with innovative financial solutions that help strengthen customer relationships, drive sales and grow their business.

Synchrony's new partnership with The Toro Company features a credit card program that provides Toro, Exmark, Spartan and Z Turf Equipment dealers with innovative financial solutions that help strengthen customer relationships, drive sales and grow their business.

"Synchrony's partnership with The Toro Company offers not only flexible financing options but an enhanced customer experience," said Darrell Owens, EVP & CEO, Lifestyle, Synchrony. "With our digital application and dealer support tools, The Toro Company can provide its dealers with new methods to help customers get the products they need, while building loyalty and repeat sales."

Available now, The Toro Company credit card program offers dealers the following advantages:

Digital Application and Support Tools: Simplifying the credit application process with easy-to-use digital applications and dealer support tools that make managing accounts and approvals seamless and efficient.

Simplifying the credit application process with easy-to-use digital applications and dealer support tools that make managing accounts and approvals seamless and efficient. Special Financing Options: Offering customers attractive promotional financing options that meet each shopper's unique needs and encourage larger purchases and more frequent buying.

Offering customers attractive promotional financing options that meet each shopper's unique needs and encourage larger purchases and more frequent buying. Repeat Spending Power: Helping to increase customer loyalty by providing a credit card that encourages repeat purchases across the full range of Toro, Exmark, and Spartan products.

Helping to increase customer loyalty by providing a credit card that encourages repeat purchases across the full range of Toro, Exmark, and Spartan products. Advanced Underwriting: Synchrony's industry-leading credit decisioning system, called PRISM, evaluates more than 9,000 data attributes to give a more holistic view of a consumer's credit worthiness.

Synchrony will also provide dealers with digital tools and administrative support that save time and resources. These include simple online application processing, 24/7 merchant support, access to custom point-of-purchase marketing materials and promotional bulletins, and customized training.

Interested dealerships can apply to enroll in The Toro Company credit card program by calling 1-866-209-4457, option 3, or go online to syfenroll.com and enter enrollment code: ToroCo.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company at the heart of American commerce and opportunity. From health to home, auto to retail, our Synchrony products have been serving the needs of people and businesses for nearly 100 years. We provide responsible access to credit and banking products to support healthier financial lives for tens of millions of people, enabling them to access the things that matter to them. Additionally, through our innovative products and experiences, we support the growth and operations of some of the country's most respected brands, as well as more than 400,000 small and midsize businesses and health and wellness providers that Americans rely on. Synchrony is proud to be ranked as the country's #2 Best Company to Work For® by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

Contact:

Lauren Devilbiss

Synchrony

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony