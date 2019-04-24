Synchrony Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.21 Per Share

STAMFORD, Conn., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of common stock, payable on May 16, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on May 6, 2019.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $130 billion in sales financed and 74.5 million active accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchronyfinancial.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.

