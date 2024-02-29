Synchrony Dives for a Good Cause

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, jumped into 2024 with its ninth annual "Doubles Dive" today. More than 120 dedicated employees, including Brian Doubles, President and CEO of Synchrony, dove into the chilly Long Island Sound on February 29th, all in the name of charity.

More than 120 Synchrony employees take a polar plunge for charity at Compo Beach in Westport, Connecticut.

Despite the windy 34 degrees air temperature, the team's spirits soared as they plunged for a purpose. Since 2015, Synchrony employees companywide have participated in the event through diving, donating, or taking part in an Ice Bucket Challenge. The funds raised during the Connecticut event will go to the Connecticut-based nonprofit SeriousFun Children's Network, an organization devoted to creating summer camp experiences for children with serious illnesses and medical conditions in the U.S., India, and the Philippines.

Synchrony, celebrating 10 years since IPO this year, not only raised and matched more than $113,000 to the nonprofit this year, but has collectively raised more than $1 million for charities since 2016.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

Media Contact:

Sandra Dragovich

Synchrony

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony Financial