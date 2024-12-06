Synchrony Employees Spread Seasonal Cheer through "Season of Caring" to Support Stamford Community

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the winter chill sets in, Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) wrapped Stamford in a warm embrace with its "Season of Caring" celebration. The company's Stamford headquarters buzzed with benevolence during the "Day of Caring," where more than 200 heart-driven employees teamed up with nine local lifelines to sprinkle a little holiday magic across the community.

Synchrony ensures this holiday season is merry and bright for the Stamford community.

Charity partners this year were Boys and Girls Club of Stamford, Filling in the Blanks, Homes for the Brave, Kids in Crisis, Mercy Learning Center, Horizons New Canaan Country School, Pacific House, Toys for Tots Lower Fairfield County, and Person to Person.

Some heartwarming donations collected include more than 300 bags of winter clothing, 50 bikes and helmets, 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies and 250 gift bags for a student holiday party.

On campus, Synchrony executives participated in an Ice Bucket Challenge to raise $25,000 total divided by their charities of choice. Also, a "Friendsgiving" campaign collected food, and Synchrony doubled each donation with the goal of donating 1 million meals.

Synchrony has always embraced the spirit of giving back with more than $70 million donated to nonprofit and community organizations since 2014. Additionally, employee volunteer hours have totaled 120,000 through 2023 and employee matched contributions have reached approximately $25 million.

