Synchrony Financial to Participate in Citi's 2019 Financial Technology Conference

Synchrony

Oct 30, 2019, 17:00 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) President, Brian Doubles will participate in Citi's 2019 Financial Technology Conference in New York on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay will be made available on the Synchrony Financial Investor Relations website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com.  

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $140 billion in sales financed and 80.3 million active accounts, Synchrony Financial brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchronyfinancial.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.

Contact:

Investor Relations 
Greg Ketron 
(203) 585-6291

Media Relations
Sue Bishop
(203) 585-2802

Synchrony Financial to Participate in Citi's 2019 Financial Technology Conference

