Synchrony Foundation Reinforces Commitment to Elevate Women in Trades

$100,000 Donation to Women in HVACR to Support Scholarships as Part of Synchrony's Education as an Equalizer Initiative

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, is a steadfast advocate for womens' representation in trade jobs as a driver of economic opportunity. The company is reinforcing that belief with a $100,000 donation from the Synchrony Foundation to Women in HVACR (WHVACR). The commitment will fund scholarships for women pursuing careers in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) industry.

Synchrony Foundation donates $100,000 to Women in HVACR to support scholarships as part of Synchrony's Education as an Equalizer Initiative.

"Synchrony's support plays a crucial role in our shared mission to encourage networking, education, mentoring, and increasing the presence of women in the trades," said Lori Tschohl, President, Women in HVACR. "We believe fostering diversity and providing opportunities for women in HVACR enriches our industry and ensures a broader range of perspectives and solutions."

The donation, presented at WHVACR's 21st Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas, includes $50,000 to be awarded in 2024 and an additional $50,000 in 2025. This contribution builds on Synchrony's existing sponsorship of WHVACR, which includes organizational memberships and support for educational events throughout the year.

"By investing in scholarships for women in trades like HVACR, we're not only supporting individual career growth but also strengthening the industry as a whole," said Curtis Howse, EVP and CEO, Home & Auto, Synchrony. "Our partnership with Women in HVACR aligns with Synchrony's commitment to expanding access to education and supporting diversity in trade industries."

The donation to WHVACR is part of Synchrony's broader Education as an Equalizer initiative, which aims to unlock economic opportunity for underserved communities through expanded access to higher education, skills training, and financial literacy.

"Education as an Equalizer is at the core of our philanthropic efforts," said Synchrony Foundation President Denise Yap. "By supporting organizations like WHVACR, we're helping to create pathways for underrepresented groups to access education and build successful careers in high-demand fields."

In 2023, Synchrony and the Synchrony Foundation donated over $19 million to more than 400 charitable organizations. The company's commitment to corporate citizenship extends beyond financial contributions, with employees logging over 19,200 volunteer hours in 2023. Learn more about Synchrony's corporate citizenship initiatives here: https://www.synchrony.com/about-us/corporate-citizenship.

About Women in HVACR

Women in HVACR (WHVACR) exists to improve the lives of its members by providing professional avenues to connect with other women growing their careers in the HVACR industry. The organization empowers women to succeed through networking opportunities, mentoring, and education. For more information, please visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

Contact:

Michelle Romero

Synchrony

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony Financial