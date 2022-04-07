Synchrony Joins the Worker Financial Wellness Initiative

"Our people are our greatest asset. With that comes a responsibility to assure their well-being," said Brian Doubles, President & CEO, Synchrony. "At Synchrony, we take a 360-degree approach to supporting our team across all aspects of their wellness journeys, including career, health, life and finances. Joining the Worker Financial Wellness Initiative is another opportunity for us to be a leader in building financially healthy communities, while continuing to support our people, maintaining rigor and transparency in our commitment to offering some of the most competitive wage and benefits programs in our industry."

Companies joining the Initiative commit to conducting a financial wellness assessment of their workforce and will identify opportunities to improve their resilience long-term. Synchrony will continue to conduct living wage assessments to understand if their workers are able to cover the local cost of basic necessities. Last year Synchrony raised its minimum wage to $20 an hour for all U.S. employees.

This initiative builds upon Synchrony's strong culture of caring for its people. This includes progressive policies and benefits that Synchrony has unveiled for employees during the last couple of years to ensure maximum flexibility – including expanded backup childcare and 12 weeks of parental leave, the option to permanently work from home, and access to mental health and wellness sessions.

"As companies have navigated the pandemic, economic fallout, as well as the Great Resignation/Reassessment over the last two years, it's become increasingly clear that a strong human capital strategy is critical to long-term business success and resiliency," said Alison Omens, Chief Strategy Officer, JUST Capital. "Through the Initiative, we're developing a vibrant community of practice and a robust body of evidence demonstrating the connection between the financial security of workers and overall business performance."

The Initiative was launched by PayPal and JUST Capital, in collaboration with the Financial Health Network and Good Jobs Institute in October 2020.

