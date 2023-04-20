Synchrony Leaders Celebrate Grand Opening of Cincinnati-West Chester Hub

The space, which accommodates team meetings, collaboration and ideation, includes flexible workspaces that employees can reserve for the day, conference rooms with tech tools for hybrid meetings, a café area, a mother's room, and multipurpose rooms for skills training, networking and learning and development.

"We plan to attract and cultivate talent here in the coming years as Synchrony continues to grow," said Synchrony West Chester Hub Leader Loretta Chandler. "We look forward to fostering an inclusive culture through this new hub, meeting the needs of our teams today and well into the future."

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

