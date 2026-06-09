Synchrony Named No. 1 Best Workplace in New York by Fortune and Great Place To Work

Top honor highlights Synchrony's high-trust culture built for New York speed, with flexibility, collaboration, AI fluency and its NYC Experience Center accelerating innovation and business results

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financing company, has been named the No. 1 Best Workplace in New York by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine. The top honor builds on its earlier designation as the No. 1 Best Company to Work For in the U.S., making Synchrony the first and only company to top both lists, and reflecting a culture of trust and flexibility built for New York speed that delivers results.

Synchrony CHRO DJ Casto shares what makes Synchrony a great place to work and how teams co-design the culture. Speed Speed Synchrony’s Bryant Park office in Midtown is home to the NYC Experience Center where employees and partners convene to test new products and accelerate innovation. (Photo credit: Synchrony)

Synchrony helps New Yorkers finance everyday purchases through more than 3.5 million credit accounts and partners with New York-based businesses at more than 19,000 locations statewide, just as it does for nearly 100 million Americans at 500,000 locations nationwide.

That work is powered by in-person collaboration at Synchrony's Bryant Park office in Midtown, home to the NYC Experience Center where employees and partners convene to test new products and accelerate innovation. The company plans to double its Bryant Park footprint by early next year.

"New York doesn't slow down and neither do we," said DJ Casto, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Synchrony. "This recognition is a credit to our teams and the culture they've created— flexible, high-trust and built on real connection. We'll keep listening, moving fast and delivering results for our business and the people we serve."

How Synchrony is building the future of work in New York:

Flexibility & Connection: Synchrony offers a flexible hybrid model and continues to invest in spaces that bring people together, anchored by the company's Bryant Park office (opened 2022). With nearly 1,000 Tri-State employees based in its Bryant Park office and Stamford, Conn. headquarters, the site features collaboration-ready areas for brainstorming and networking, plus weekly Connection Days with food, learning and volunteer opportunities alongside community partners. Over the past year, 89% of employees from the Bryant Park office have connected in-person quarterly or more for business needs, networking and skills training.

Synchrony offers a flexible hybrid model and continues to invest in spaces that bring people together, anchored by the company's Bryant Park office (opened 2022). With nearly 1,000 Tri-State employees based in its Bryant Park office and Stamford, Conn. headquarters, the site features collaboration-ready areas for brainstorming and networking, plus weekly Connection Days with food, learning and volunteer opportunities alongside community partners. Over the past year, 89% of employees from the Bryant Park office have connected in-person quarterly or more for business needs, networking and skills training. Innovation in Action: Synchrony's NYC Experience Center brings hundreds of business partners and the company's innovation teams together to test next-generation products and technologies in an immersive, idea-sparking environment, turning ideas into solutions for partners.

Synchrony's NYC Experience Center brings hundreds of business partners and the company's innovation teams together to test next-generation products and technologies in an immersive, idea-sparking environment, turning ideas into solutions for partners. Future-Ready Skills: Investing in AI training and "critical experiences" to build fluency, integrate new AI tools into everyday work, and strengthen leadership while fostering a continuous-learning mindset.

Investing in AI training and "critical experiences" to build fluency, integrate new AI tools into everyday work, and strengthen leadership while fostering a continuous-learning mindset. Investing in NYC Communities: Synchrony has invested more than $4.5 million in NYC-based charitable organizations and community grants, including the Council for Economic Education, DonorsChoose, Girls Who Code, the New York City Police Foundation and Safe Horizon, supporting financial literacy and education programs, as well as critical public safety initiatives and social services for New Yorkers.

"What stands out to me is the culture. Leaders are approachable and invested in your growth and you're encouraged to build skills like AI fluency," said Ejay Ramos, marketing leader from Synchrony's Business Leadership Program. "At the NYC Experience Center, it's exciting to work with teams to take emerging trends like agentic commerce and turn them into real product conversations."

"Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "By focusing on people, these companies are more resilient and effective in a business environment that demands speed, innovation, and agility."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ list is based on confidential employee feedback through the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ survey, measuring high-trust experiences across credibility, respect and fairness.

Learn more about Synchrony's culture and career opportunities at https://www.synchronycareers.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the significance of this announcement?

A1: Synchrony has been ranked No. 1 Best Workplace in New York by Great Place To Work® and Fortune media, recognizing the company's high-trust, flexible and collaborative workplace culture that is accelerating AI innovation, strengthening business outcomes and coming to life through the NYC Experience Center where businesses and employees convene to innovate.

Q2: What sets Synchrony apart as a workplace?

A2: Synchrony differentiates itself through trust that accelerates innovation, a skills-first talent approach and a flexible hybrid work model designed to increase agility and strengthen long-term business performance.

Q3: Where can I learn more about Synchrony?

A3: To learn more about Synchrony's culture and employee experience, visit https://www.synchronycareers.com

Q4: How is Synchrony preparing employees for the future of AI in the workplace?

A4: Synchrony invests in AI training and leadership development programs so employees build AI fluency and can innovate at speed and scale.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™

Great Place To Work selected the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York by surveying 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing companies that collectively employ more than 7.3 million U.S. workers. More than 155,000 were received from employees at companies that were eligible for the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York List, and these rankings are based on their feedback.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company that has been at the heart of American commerce and opportunity for nearly a century. Synchrony delivers credit and banking products that empower tens of millions of consumers to improve their financial lives and access what matters most. Leveraging innovative solutions that are shaping the future of retail commerce, Synchrony supports the growth and success of some of the nation's most respected brands, alongside hundreds of thousands of small and midsize businesses, including health and wellness providers. Committed to excellence in service and culture, Synchrony is honored to be ranked the #1 Best Company to Work For® in the U.S. by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

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SOURCE Synchrony