Synchrony Named Provider of Promotional Financing for American Trailer World in New Strategic Partnership

First-of-its-kind program designed to streamline and simplify consumers' ability to purchase consumer grade trailers and truck equipment

STAMFORD, Conn. and ADDISON, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, and American Trailer World (ATW), North America's leading manufacturer, distributor and retailer of professional and consumer grade trailers and truck beds, announce a new financing program. In partnership with Synchrony, ATW will now offer flexible and affordable financing solutions for consumers to purchase trailers, equipment, and parts at ATW's nearly 1,000 US dealer locations.

As part of a new strategic partnership with Synchrony, ATW will now offer flexible and affordable promotional financing solutions for consumers to purchase trailers, equipment and parts. (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony Financial)

The multi-year partnership comes amid unprecedented growth in the trailer industry as more people look to transport goods for both personal and professional use. Synchrony will offer a variety of flexible financing options for customers including:

Access to market-leading interest rates

Loan terms of up to 84 months

Simplified online application process

Ability to finance all trailers manufactured by ATW

"This partnership enables us to offer flexible financing options for our dealers to utilize so their customers can purchase the products and services they need when they need them," Johnathan Bradley, vice president of sales & marketing, American Trailer World. "Synchrony's years of experience, knowledge of how dealerships operate and extensive history of enhancing retail finance options, will simplify how purchases are made and help us create long-term relationships with our valued customers."

By serving as the preferred retail financing provider, ATW dealers will have 24x7 access to Synchrony's instant decisioning of applications, dealer and customer support, rapid response to financing questions, loan contract preparation and expedited loan funding processes as part of Synchrony's Business Center. Financial information throughout the loan process is presented in dashboards to give customers a visual representation of the payment process, detailed explanation about how installment loans work, and multiple term options to meet each customer's unique budget requirements. For dealerships, Synchrony provides dedicated merchant service and support, customized portfolio analysis, coordinated marketing and co-branding initiatives, and industry leading dealer incentives.

"ATW delivers a superior experience that strengthens customer loyalty," said Darrell Owens, senior vice president, Synchrony. "We worked closely with ATW to design a customized, dealer-friendly program that streamlines and simplifies the purchasing process, which includes proven underwriting strategies, 24x7 online application availability and cross-promotional expertise that ensures customers are getting the best financing options available to help them complete their purchase."

To learn more about ATW, visit www.atw.com.

About American Trailer World

American Trailer World (ATW®) is on the road to reinvent the trailer industry – we live and breathe trailers, right down to the last bolt. From humble beginnings in the Lone Star State, we've grown to become the largest manufacturer, retailer, and distributor of professional and consumer grade trailers, truck equipment, parts and accessories in North America. Brands include Big Tex®, Big Tex Trailer World, PJ Trailers®, Carry-On Trailer™, Dakota Bodies™, CM Truck Beds®, RC Trailers®, and BWise Trailers®, TexTrail Trailer Parts®, Wholesale Trailer Supply, and Marius Garon, Inc.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony

