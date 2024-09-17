Synchrony Names Dan Colao to Board of Directors

Seasoned executive deepens financial, risk and strategic expertise

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, today announced Daniel Colao, a retired financial services executive with over 30 years of industry experience, has been appointed to Synchrony's Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2024.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dan back to the Synchrony Board of Directors," said Brian Doubles, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Colao previously served on the Company's Board from February 2014 to November 2015. "Dan has extensive expertise in financial services and consumer lending, and will provide valuable insights to the Board as the company navigates the economic environment and regulatory landscape."

Mr. Colao most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Advisor of GE Capital from 2017 until his retirement in June 2021. In this role, he was integral in the strategic repositioning of GE Capital, including the execution of multiple transactions to improve overall capital allocation, as well as actions to strengthen reserves, governance, and controls within the business division. Mr. Colao currently serves on the Advisory Board of AX Partners, a privately-held capital markets solutions provider.

"I am excited to re-join the Synchrony Board. I really respect their values-based culture and strong management team, as well as the dedication of the Board and management to the Company's employees, customers, partners, and shareholders," said Mr. Colao.

With the appointment of Mr. Colao, Synchrony's Board of Directors will now consist of eleven members.

