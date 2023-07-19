Synchrony Names Sue Bishop as Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

News provided by

Synchrony

19 Jul, 2023, 13:00 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) has promoted Sue Bishop to Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. Bishop will establish a new Corporate Affairs Office –within Synchrony to address growing opportunities and complex issues shaping today's global business environment.

Sue Bishop, Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Synchrony
She will be responsible for advancing and executing Synchrony's strategic approach to corporate communications, reputation management, public affairs, and advocacy on behalf of Synchrony and in service of its employees, partners, and consumers. Bishop will join Synchrony's executive team, reporting to President and CEO Brian Doubles. She will also join the Synchrony Foundation Board.

Bishop joined Synchrony in 2017 as Senior Vice President, Communications and Brand and has helped shape business strategy and transform how the company drives internal and external engagement.

"Sue is an experienced leader and communicator with an established track record of managing critical issues, deepening relationships with our key audiences, and sharing the Synchrony story. I'm excited to have her develop and lead this new and important function," said Doubles.

Prior to Synchrony, Bishop spent nearly 15 years at GE where she held a variety of communications roles including head of communications for GE Capital and director of employee communications for GE worldwide. Prior to GE she worked in various corporate communications roles at Textron, John Hancock Funds, Tiller LLC and U.S. Trust.

She will continue to be based in Synchrony's Stamford, Conn. headquarters.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners."  We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences.  We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Contact:
Lisa Lanspery
Synchrony
(203) 585-6143 
[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony

